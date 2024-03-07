CFP Board Publishes Book on the First 50 Years of CFP® Certification

WASHINGTON, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CFP Board today announced the release of a new book: The First 50 Years of CFP® Certification: The Standard for Financial Planning. Authored by Michelle Kruger, Ph.D., CFP®, the book is filled with memories and forward-looking insights from key figures who have shaped the trajectory of CFP® certification over the past five decades.

This commemorative book offers a unique perspective on the evolution of financial planning, with a decade-by-decade review of CFP® certification's history and its impact on the financial services ecosystem. The book showcases the inaugural class of 42 trailblazing individuals who first earned the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification in 1973. At a time marked by an oil crisis, bear markets and a recession, these pioneers laid the foundation for what would become the standard for financial planning. A little over a decade later, an independent, nonprofit certifying and standards-setting organization was established, now known as CFP Board.

"This historic milestone is a time to reflect on our collective achievements and honor the remarkable individuals who established CFP® certification as the standard for financial planning. It's also a time to imagine the future ahead," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "Awareness of CFP® certification and its value to financial planners, financial services firms and, most importantly, to consumers has never been greater."

Over the years, CFP® certification has evolved in response to the changing landscape of financial planning, strengthening its standards and broadening its scope to include topics such as the Psychology of Financial Planning. Today, CFP® certification is the premier credential for individuals dedicated to providing the public with competent and ethical financial planning advice. With nearly 100,000 CFP® professionals certified in the U.S., the certification continues to uphold its legacy of excellence and professionalism.

The First 50 Years of CFP® Certification: The Standard for Financial Planning can be purchased at the CFP Board online store.

