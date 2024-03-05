CFP Board Unveils New Scholarship for Women Seeking CFP® Certification

WASHINGTON, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CFP Board today announced the launch of the Peggy Ruhlin Wealth Is Women's Work CFP® Exam Scholarship. This scholarship, created by Peggy Ruhlin, CFA (retired), CFP®, aims to empower women pursuing CFP® certification.

As a single mother, Peggy Ruhlin struggled to balance her accounting career with parenting duties. This motivated her to pursue financial planning, which not only provided her with greater career satisfaction but also allowed her to achieve a better work-life balance. Ruhlin earned her CFP® marks in 1986 and co-founded Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, a prominent wealth management firm in Columbus, Ohio. Now, in partnership with CFP Board, she aims to support other women on the path to CFP® certification.

"This new scholarship reinforces our shared commitment to expanding diversity in financial planning," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "By supporting women pursuing CFP® certification, we are cultivating a more inclusive financial planning profession and improving access to competent, ethical financial advice for everyone."

The Peggy Ruhlin Wealth Is Women's Work CFP® Exam Scholarship awards $625 toward the early registration rate of the July 2024 CFP® exam. To qualify, applicants must be U.S. residents under the age of 40 who identify as women and are not registered for the July 2024 CFP® exam prior to being notified of the award. The scholarship application window will remain open until March 19, 2024, with awardees notified of the decision by March 26, 2024. The scholarship will be available every exam cycle, awarding 50 scholarships per year through 2027.

"I understand firsthand the challenges women may face as they navigate their careers. My financial planning career allowed me to thrive both personally and professionally," said Ruhlin. "It's an honor to partner with CFP Board in establishing this scholarship to empower women on their journey to CFP® certification, ensuring that more women have the opportunity to shape the future of financial planning."

Awardees will also receive a complimentary copy of Peggy Ruhlin's book: Wealth Is Women's Work: How Women Can Make a Long-Term Impact With a Career in Wealth Management.

For more information on the Peggy Ruhlin Wealth Is Women's Work CFP® Exam Scholarship, including further eligibility requirements and instructions on how to apply, visit the scholarship page on the CFP Board website.

CFP Board is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board consists of two affiliated organizations focused on advancing the financial planning profession for the public's benefit. CFP Board of Standards sets and upholds standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification — widely recognized by the public, advisors and firms as the standard for financial planners — so that the public has access to the benefits of competent and ethical financial planning. CFP® certification is held by nearly 100,000 people in the U.S. CFP Board Center for Financial Planning addresses diversity and workforce development challenges and conducts and publishes research that adds to the financial planning profession's body of knowledge.

