CFS Wins U.S. Department of Energy Awards in Collaboration with National Labs

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS), a startup commercializing fusion energy, has partnered with four U.S. national labs through the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Office of Fusion Energy Science's (FES) new Innovation Network for Fusion Energy (INFUSE) program. The pilot program funds national labs to work with private companies on research and development toward commercial fusion and is an example of a new public-private funding approach gaining currency in the fusion community.

"The world is accelerating toward commercial fusion energy and we commend the DOE-FES for this bold program that will allow us to leverage the fusion expertise at the national labs to ensure the U.S. continues to lead in this field," said CFS CEO Bob Mumgaard. "This funding will allow us to work with national labs and accelerate our process towards getting clean, limitless fusion energy on the grid. We look forward to building more ways to collaborate."

CFS was one of six successful applicants to the INFUSE program, which gave 12 awards. CFS won four of them. The funding will support CFS efforts to build SPARC, the world's first demonstration of net fusion energy, expected to be online by 2025.

CFS received the following awards:

Superconducting cable quench detection, Commonwealth Fusion Systems and Brookhaven National Laboratory

Commonwealth Fusion Systems and Brookhaven National Laboratory Divertor component testing, Commonwealth Fusion Systems and Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Commonwealth Fusion Systems and Oak Ridge National Laboratory Divertor plasma simulations, Commonwealth Fusion Systems and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Commonwealth Fusion Systems and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Alpha particle diagnostics simulation, Commonwealth Fusion Systems and Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

About CFS

CFS is on track to bring fusion energy technology to market. CFS was spun out of MIT and combines the decades of research experience of MIT's Plasma Science and Fusion Center with the innovation and speed of the private sector. Supported by the world's leading investors in breakthrough energy technologies, the CFS team is uniquely positioned to deliver the fastest path to commercial fusion energy.

