Commonwealth Fusion Systems Accelerates Commercial Fusion With Siemens and Nvidia, Leveraging AI-Powered Digital Twins

As part of this initiative, CFS will use the data generated and compiled through the use of the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industrial software to build its SPARC fusion machine. A visual illustration of the digital twin will be unveiled at CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

DEVENS, Mass., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS), the largest and leading private fusion company, today announced collaborations with NVIDIA and Siemens to develop a digital twin of its SPARC fusion machine that will apply artificial intelligence (AI) and data and project management tools to accelerate commercial fusion.

The digital twin will leverage troves of data from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industrial software, including its Designcenter NX for advanced product engineering and Teamcenter product lifecycle management (PLM) tools, which CFS uses to create, catalog, and process machine designs and assemblies. These designs and assemblies can then be used in CFS' modeling and simulation workflows, including the layering of AI-enabled tools.

CFS will use NVIDIA Omniverse libraries and OpenUSD to integrate data with classical and AI-powered physics models to create the digital twin of SPARC. This virtual replica of SPARC will provide CFS with a user-friendly way to run simulations, test hypotheses, and quickly compare the experimental results from the machine to the simulations. This ability to rapidly analyze data and iterate will speed CFS' efforts to make fusion energy a commercial reality.

"CFS will be able to compress years of manual experimentation into weeks of virtual optimization using the digital infrastructure developed by NVIDIA and Siemens," said Bob Mumgaard, Co-Founder and CEO of CFS. "Through this collaboration, we're demonstrating how AI and integrated digital engineering can accelerate progress from design to grid power. This will allow us to transform how we build and operate fusion machines in the race to commercial fusion."

"Delivering commercial fusion demands that we simulate and solve incredibly complex physics problems," said Rev Lebaredian, Vice President, Omniverse and Simulation Technology, NVIDIA. "By using Siemens NX software and NVIDIA Omniverse libraries to create a high-fidelity digital twin of SPARC, CFS will be able to accelerate its engineering and shorten the timeline to clean power."

CFS is also using Siemens' digital tools to improve the efficiency of its manufacturing processes and operations at the company's magnet factory in Devens, Massachusetts.

"By connecting Siemens Xcelerator with NVIDIA AI visualization libraries, we're demonstrating that end-to-end digital workflows aren't just efficient, they're transformative," said Del Costy, president and managing director, Americas, Siemens Digital Industries Software. "Fusion is complex, but data doesn't lie. When you aggregate real manufacturing intelligence, apply AI, and run thousands of scenarios, you remove guesswork and accelerate innovation. This is the future of industrial engineering."

About Commonwealth Fusion Systems

Commonwealth Fusion Systems is the world's largest and leading private fusion company. The company's marquee fusion project, SPARC, will generate net energy, paving the way for limitless carbon-free energy. The company has raised almost $3 billion in capital since it was founded in 2018.

