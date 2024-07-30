CFSB BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

QUINCY, Mass., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ Capital Market: CFSB), the holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank (the "Bank"), announced net income of $160,000, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to a net loss of $40,000, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and net income of $105,000, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

For the twelve months ended June 30, 2024, net income was $33,000, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $1.4 million, or $0.23 per basic and diluted share, for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023.

Michael E. McFarland, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated "Liabilities continue to reprice at a faster pace than assets. Our business model has been strained over the last two years due to continued inversion of the yield curve. As assets reprice upward combined with some reductions from the Federal Reserve on interest rates these challenges should begin to diminish."

Fourth Quarter Operating Results

Net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, decreased by $20,000, or 1.2%, to $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, from $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The net interest margin decreased by three basis points to 1.93% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, from 1.96%, for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Interest income increased $119,000, or 3.9%, due to a $27,000 increase in interest and dividends on debt securities and a $106,000 increase in interest on short-term investments, offset by a $14,000 decrease in interest and fees on loans. These changes reflect an overall increased yield on interest-earning assets of 8 basis points, due to the high rate environment as well as an increase in the average balance of cash and short-term investments of $5.3 million, or 35.7%, and an increase in interest-bearing deposits of $3.9 million, or 1.7%, offset by a decrease in loans of $2.9 million, or 1.7%. Interest expense increased $139,000, or 10.2%, due to an increase of $192,000 in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits, offset by a $53,000 decrease in interest expense on FHLB advances. The increase in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits, reflected a 29 basis point increase in the average cost, primarily due to the higher interest rate environment and a higher percentage of higher costing certificates of deposit in the portfolio, and a $3.9 million increase in the average balance. The decrease in the expense on FHLB advances, was due to a $3.8 million, or 27.0%, decrease in the average balances for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 and a 26 basis point decrease in the average cost.

Net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, decreased by $274,000, or 14.3%, to $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, from $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The net interest margin decreased by 38 basis points to 1.93% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, from 2.31% for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decline was primarily due to a 161 basis point increase in the average rate for certificates of deposit and an $18.3 million increase in the average balance of certificates of deposit, offset by a 41 basis point increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets and a $9.0 million increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets. The increase in certificates of deposits and a corresponding decrease of $17.0 million in the average balance of other interest-bearing deposits reflected customers desire to seek higher interest-earning accounts. The interest earned on loans increased $44,000, to $1.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, from $1.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The interest earned on securities increased $137,000, to $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, from $968,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The interest earned on cash and short-term investments increased $244,000, to $282,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from $38,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The interest earned on interest-earning assets was due to higher average cash balances as well as higher yields due to the higher interest rate environment, offset by $6.3 million decrease in the average balance of loans and a $1.6 million decrease in the average balance of securities.

The Company recorded reversals of the provision for credit losses of $32,000 and $20,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The Company did not record a provision for loan losses during the three months ended June 30, 2023. The reversals of the provision for credit losses and the absence of a provision were due to changes in economic conditions, lower loan balances and continued strong asset quality. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.90%, 0.90%, and 0.98% at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

Non-interest income decreased $1,000, or 0.6%, to $166,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, from $167,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to a decrease of $4,000 in customer service fees and a decrease of $1,000 in income on bank-owned life insurance, offset by an increase of $4,000 in other income.

Non-interest income increased $2,000, or 1.2%, to $166,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, from $164,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to an increase in other income of $2,000, or 3.3%.

Non-interest expense decreased $143,000, or 7.5%, to $1.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, from $1.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The decrease was due to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits of $87,000, or 7.8%, primarily due to the reduced cost of the pension plan, a decrease in occupancy and equipment expense of $31,000, or 12.1%, due to a reduction in service contracts expense and the lack of snow removal costs, a decrease of $15,000, or 15.5%, in data processing fees and a decrease of $13,000, or 3.5% in other general and administrative costs.

Non-interest expense decreased $168,000, or 8.7%, to $1.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, from $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease was due to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits of $116,000, or 10.1%, primarily due to the reduced cost of the pension plan and a decrease in headcount, a decrease in occupancy and equipment expense of $49,000, or 17.9%, due to a reduction in service contracts expense offset by an increase in utilities expense and a decrease of $9,000, or 20.9%, in deposit insurance.

The Company recorded an income tax benefit of $106,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to an income tax benefit of $42,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and income tax expense of $19,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 was due to an income tax benefit related to the recognition of a post-retirement benefit and adjustments to the net deferred tax asset. The decrease in income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023, was due to a decrease in income before income taxes, an income tax benefit related to the recognition of a post-retirement benefit and adjustments to the net deferred tax asset.

Full Year Operating Results

Net interest income decreased, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, by $2.1 million, or 23.3%, to $6.8 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024 from $8.9 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023, due to a $3.0 million increase in interest expense due to an increase in the interest on certificates of deposit of $2.7 million and the increase in interest on FHLB advances of $399,000. The Company recognized a 127 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, due to higher interest rates and a greater percentage of interest-bearing liabilities in higher-costing certificates of deposit and increased borrowings. The increase in interest expense was offset by an increase in interest income of $979,000 due to higher average yields. Interest income on loans increased $325,000 due to a 25 basis point increase in the average yield on loans, offset by a decrease in the average balance of loans of $3.0 million, or 1.7%. Income on securities increased $443,000 due to a 31 basis point increase in the average yield on securities, offset by a decrease in the average balance of securities of $1.1 million, or 0.8%. The interest earned on cash and short-term investments increased $211,000 from the prior year, due to a 197 basis point increase in the average yield, offset by a decrease of $74,000 in the average balance of cash and short-term investments. The net interest margin decreased 58 basis points for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024, to 2.03%, from 2.61% in the prior year.

The Company recognized a reversal of the provision for credit losses of $322,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024, compared to no provision for loan losses in the prior year period. The reversal of the provision for credit losses for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024 was recorded due to improved economic conditions, lower loan balances and continued strong asset quality.

Non-interest income increased $1,000, or 0.2%, to $665,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024, from $664,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to increases in customer service fees of $9,000 and income on bank-owned life insurance of $9,000, offset by a decrease of $17,000 in safe deposit box fees as we now recognize fees over the rental period.

Non-interest expense increased $29,000, or 0.4%, to $7.7 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $7.7 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023. Salaries and benefits increased $41,000, or 0.9%, to $4.6 million, due to annual increases to salaries and health insurance of employees and employee stock-based compensation expense. Deposit insurance increased $27,000, data processing costs increased $25,000 and other general and administrative expenses increased $34,000, offset by a decrease of $53,000 in occupancy and equipment expense and a decrease of $45,000 in advertising costs.

Income tax expense decreased $340,000 to an income tax benefit of $39,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024, compared to an income tax expense of $301,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023, due to the decrease in income before income taxes, partially offset by an increase in the deferred tax valuation allowance.

Balance Sheet

Assets: At June 30, 2024, total assets amounted to $363.4 million, compared to $349.0 million at June 30, 2023, an increase of $14.4 million, or 4.1%, primarily due to a $20.1 million increase in cash and cash equivalents, a $323,000 increase in FHLB of Boston stock, a $268,000 increase in bank-owned life insurance, a $166,000 increase in deferred tax asset and a $216,000 increase in other assets, offset by a $5.5 million decrease in net loans, a $941,000 decrease in securities, a $167,000 decrease in premises and equipment and a $93,000 decrease in operating lease right of use asset. The increase in cash and cash equivalents was due to increases in deposits and FHLBB advances. The decrease in loans was a result of borrower principal payments exceeding new originations, due to the higher interest rate environment.

Asset Quality: At June 30, 2024, there were four current loans rated substandard with a provision for credit loss of $10,000. There were no loans rated special mention, doubtful or loss and no non-performing or delinquent loans at June 30, 2024. There were no charge-offs of loans for the three or twelve months ended June 30, 2024 or 2023.

Liabilities: Deposits increased by $7.5 million, or 2.8%, during the twelve months ended June 30, 2024, due to an increase of $21.6 million in higher-yielding term certificates, offset by a decrease of $10.0 million in regular accounts and $5.0 million in money market accounts. FHLBB advances were $10.4 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $3.7 million at June 30, 2023, as we implemented a leverage strategy to increase liquidity and interest income.

Stockholders' Equity: Total stockholders' equity increased $161,000, to $76.1 million at June 30, 2024, from $75.9 million at June 30, 2023. The increase was primarily due to the changes in unearned ESOP compensation of $102,000, and stock-based compensation of $358,000 and net income of $33,000, offset by the effect of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, net of taxes, of $223,000, and the repurchase of company stock of $78,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024.

On July 1, 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2016-13, which replaced the incurred loss methodology with an expected loss methodology that is referred to as the current expected credit loss ("CECL") methodology. The measurement of expected credit losses under the CECL methodology is applicable to financial assets measured at amortized cost, including loans receivable and securities held to maturity. In addition, ASC 326 made changes to the accounting for securities available for sale. It also applies to off-balance sheet credit exposures not accounted for as insurance, such as loan commitments, standby letters of credit, financial guarantees, and other similar instruments. The following table illustrates the impact of ASC 326:





Pre-ASC 326 Adoption



As Reported Under ASC 326







(In thousands)

June 30, 2023



July 1, 2023



Impact of ASC 326 Adoption

Assets

















Allowance for credit losses on

securities held to maturity

$ -



$ (276)



$ (276)

Allowance for credit losses on loans



(1,747)





(1,759)





(12)

Deferred tax asset on allowance for

credit losses



466





378





(88)





















Liabilities

















Allowance for credit losses on off-

balance sheet exposures

$ -



$ 23



$ 23





















Shareholders' Equity

















Retained earnings

$ 50,416



$ 50,193



$ (223)



About CFSB Bancorp, Inc.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. is the federal mid-tier holding company of Colonial Federal Savings Bank and is the majority-owned subsidiary of 15 Beach, MHC. Colonial Federal Savings Bank is a federally chartered stock savings bank that has served the banking needs of its customers on the south shore of Massachusetts since 1889. It operates from three full-service offices and one limited-service office in Quincy, Holbrook and Weymouth, Massachusetts.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "assume," "plan," "seek," "expect," "will," "may," "should," "indicate," "would," "contemplate," "continue," "target" and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures, demand for loan products, deposit flows, changes in the interest rate environment, the effects of inflation, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the FRB, changes in the quality, size and composition of our loan and securities portfolios, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio, and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; changes in asset quality, prepayment speeds, charge-offs and/or credit loss provisions, our ability to access cost-effective funding; changes in demand for our products and services, legislative, accounting, tax and regulatory changes, the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events, a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks that could adversely affect the Company's financial condition and results of operations and the business in which the Company and the Bank are engaged, the failure to maintain current technologies and the failure to retain or attract employees.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. CFSB Bancorp, Inc. undertakes no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)

















June 30,



June 30,





2024



2023

Assets:











Cash and due from banks

$ 1,339



$ 1,486

Short-term investments



25,620





5,375

Total cash and cash equivalents



26,959





6,861

Securities available for sale, at fair value



113





146

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses



146,994





147,902

Loans:











1-4 family



138,005





140,109

Multifamily



12,066





12,638

Second mortgages and home equity lines of credit



3,372





2,699

Construction



-





-

Commercial



16,833





20,323

Total mortgage loans on real estate



170,276





175,769

Consumer



65





49

Home improvement



2,037





2,191

Total loans



172,378





178,009

Allowance for credit losses



(1,553)





(1,747)

Net deferred loan costs and fees, and purchase premiums



(387)





(351)

Loans, net



170,438





175,911

Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost



704





381

Premises and equipment, net



3,246





3,413

Accrued interest receivable



1,398





1,363

Bank-owned life insurance



10,670





10,402

Deferred tax asset



1,245





1,079

Operating lease right of use asset



860





953

Other assets



812





596

Total assets

$ 363,439



$ 349,007















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:











Deposits:











Non-interest bearing NOW and demand

$ 34,124



$ 32,760

Interest bearing NOW and demand



28,262





28,778

Regular and other



54,192





64,184

Money market accounts



21,956





26,995

Term certificates



132,307





110,659

Total deposits



270,841





263,376

Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances



10,350





3,675

Mortgagors' escrow accounts



1,525





1,596

Operating lease liability



877





962

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



3,796





3,509

Total liabilities



287,389





273,118















Stockholders' Equity:











Common stock



65





65

Additional paid-in capital



28,139





27,814

Treasury Stock



(78)





-

Retained earnings



50,226





50,416

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax



(1)





(3)

Unearned compensation - ESOP



(2,301)





(2,403)

Total stockholders' equity



76,050





75,889

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 363,439



$ 349,007



CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Net Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)

















For the Three Months Ended



For the Year Ended





June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,





2024



2024



2023



2024



2023

Interest and dividend income:





























Interest and fees on loans

$ 1,763



$ 1,777



$ 1,719



$ 7,020



$ 6,695

Interest and dividends on debt securities:





























Taxable



999





965





845





3,736





3,228

Tax-exempt



84





89





99





363





414

Interest on short-term investments



282





176





38





552





341

Total interest and dividend income



3,128





3,007





2,701





11,671





10,678

































Interest expense:





























Deposits



1,389





1,197





757





4,513





1,872

Borrowings



118





171





51





453





54

Total interest expense



1,507





1,368





808





4,966





1,926

































Net interest income



1,621





1,639





1,893





6,705





8,752

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



(32)





(20)





-





(322)





-

Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses



1,653





1,659





1,893





7,027





8,752

































Non-interest income:





























Customer service fees



37





41





36





155





146

Income on bank-owned life insurance



66





67





67





267





258

Other income



63





59





61





243





260

Total non-interest income



166





167





164





665





664

































Non-interest expense:





























Salaries and employee benefits



1,030





1,117





1,146





4,558





4,517

Occupancy and equipment



225





256





274





975





1,028

Advertising



34





32





37





140





185

Data processing



82





97





82





369





344

Deposit insurance



34





33





43





133





106

Other general and administrative



360





373





351





1,523





1,489

Total non-interest expense



1,765





1,908





1,933





7,698





7,669

































Income (loss) before income taxes



54





(82)





124





(6)





1,747

Provision (benefit) for income taxes



(106)





(42)





19





(39)





301

Net income (loss)

$ 160



$ (40)



$ 105



$ 33



$ 1,446

































Net income (loss) per share:





























Basic

$ 0.03



$ (0.01)



$ 0.02



$ 0.01



$ 0.23

Diluted

$ 0.03



$ (0.01)



$ 0.02



$ 0.01



$ 0.23

































Weighted average shares outstanding:





























Basic



6,307,261





6,292,060





6,279,656





6,291,529





6,275,819

Diluted



6,307,261





6,292,060





6,279,790





6,291,529





6,275,874



CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Average Balances and Yields, Fully Tax-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)







Average Balance and Yields



Three Months Ended



June 30, 2024



March 31, 2024



June 30, 2023



Average



Interest



Average



Average



Interest



Average



Average



Interest



Average



Outstanding



Earned/



Yield/



Outstanding



Earned/



Yield/



Outstanding



Earned/



Yield/

(Dollars in thousands) Balance



Paid



Rate



Balance



Paid



Rate



Balance



Paid



Rate

Interest-earning assets:



















































Loans $ 172,191



$ 1,763





4.10 %

$ 175,072



$ 1,777





4.06 %



178,474





1,719





3.85 % Securities (1)

148,748





1,105





2.97 %



149,442





1,078





2.89 %



150,383





968





2.57 % Cash and short-term investments

20,266





282





5.57 %



14,933





176





4.71 %



3,331





38





4.56 % Total interest-earning assets

341,205





3,150





3.69 %



339,447





3,031





3.57 %



332,188





2,725





3.28 % Noninterest-earning assets

17,059

















17,082

















17,118













Total assets $ 358,264















$ 356,529















$ 349,306













Interest-bearing liabilities:



















































Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 29,463



$ 4





0.05 %

$ 30,261



$ 4





0.05 %

$ 30,051



$ 4





0.05 % Savings deposits

55,173





14





0.10 %



57,619





14





0.10 %



64,996





16





0.10 % Money market deposits

22,332





13





0.23 %



23,396





15





0.26 %



28,890





19





0.26 % Certificates of deposit

129,340





1,358





4.20 %



121,108





1,164





3.84 %



111,041





718





2.59 % Total interest-bearing deposits

236,308





1,389





2.35 %



232,384





1,197





2.06 %



234,978





757





1.29 % FHLB advances

10,350





118





4.56 %



14,186





171





4.82 %



3,916





51





5.21 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

246,658





1,507





2.44 %



246,570





1,368





2.22 %



238,894





808





1.35 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities:



















































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

29,790

















28,530

















28,881













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

6,011

















5,650

















5,726













Total liabilities

282,459

















280,750

















273,501













Total stockholders' equity

75,805

















75,779

















75,805













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 358,264















$ 356,529















$ 349,306













Net interest income





$ 1,643















$ 1,663















$ 1,917







Net interest rate spread(2)













1.25 %















1.35 %















1.93 % Net interest-earning assets(3) $ 94,547















$ 92,877















$ 93,294













Net interest margin(4)













1.93 %















1.96 %















2.31 % Cost of deposits(5)













2.09 %















1.84 %















1.15 % Cost of funds(6)













2.18 %















1.99 %















1.21 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-

bearing liabilities

138.33 %















137.67 %















139.05 %















(1) Includes tax equivalent adjustments for municipal securities, based on a statutory tax rate of 21%, of $22,000, $24,000, and $24,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. (2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield earned on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (5) Cost of deposits represents the total interest paid on deposits, divided by total interest-bearing deposits plus total noninterest-bearing deposits. (6) Cost of funds represents the total interest paid on liabilities, divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus total noninterest-bearing deposits.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Average Balances and Yields, Fully Tax-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)







Average Balance and Yields



Twelve Months Ended



June 30, 2024



June 30, 2023



Average



Interest



Average



Average



Interest



Average



Outstanding



Earned/



Yield/



Outstanding



Earned/



Yield/

(Dollars in thousands) Balance



Paid



Rate



Balance



Paid



Rate

Interest-earning assets:

































Loans $ 175,028



$ 7,020





4.01 %

$ 178,044



$ 6,695





3.76 % Securities (1)

149,160





4,195





2.81 %



150,334





3,752





2.50 % Cash and short-term investments

10,849





552





5.09 %



10,923





341





3.12 % Total interest-earning assets

335,037





11,767





3.51 %



339,301





10,788





3.18 % Noninterest-earning assets

16,838

















16,701













Total assets $ 351,875















$ 356,002













Interest-bearing liabilities:

































Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 29,845



$ 14





0.05 %

$ 32,252



$ 16





0.05 % Savings deposits

58,569





61





0.10 %



70,338





70





0.10 % Money market deposits

24,044





59





0.25 %



37,197





98





0.26 % Certificates of deposit

119,382





4,379





3.67 %



103,410





1,688





1.63 % Total interest-bearing deposits

231,840





4,513





1.95 %



243,197





1,872





0.77 % FHLB advances

9,091





453





4.98 %



1,037





54





5.21 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

240,931





4,966





2.06 %



244,234





1,926





0.79 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

29,380

















31,170













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

5,765

















5,334













Total liabilities

276,076

















280,738













Total stockholders' equity

75,799

















75,264













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 351,875















$ 356,002













Net interest income





$ 6,801















$ 8,862







Net interest rate spread(2)













1.45 %















2.39 % Net interest-earning assets(3) $ 94,106















$ 95,067













Net interest margin(4)













2.03 %















2.61 % Cost of deposits(5)













1.73 %















0.68 % Cost of funds(6)













1.84 %















0.70 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

139.06 %















138.92 %















(1) Includes tax equivalent adjustments for municipal securities, based on a statutory tax rate of 21%, of $96,000 and $110,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. (2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield earned on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (5) Cost of deposits represents the total interest paid on deposits, divided by total interest-bearing deposits plus total noninterest-bearing deposits. (6) Cost of funds represents the total interest paid on liabilities, divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus total noninterest-bearing deposits.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Reconciliation of Fully Tax-Equivalent Income (Unaudited) (In thousands)

















For the Three Months Ended



For the Year Ended





June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,





2024



2024





2023



2024



2023

Securities interest income (no tax adjustment)

$ 1,083



$ 1,054



$ 944



$ 4,099



$ 3,642

Tax-equivalent adjustment



22





24





24





96





110

Securities (tax-equivalent basis)

$ 1,105



$ 1,078



$ 968



$ 4,195



$ 3,752

Net interest income (no tax adjustment)

$ 1,621



$ 1,639



$ 1,893



$ 6,705





6,859

Tax-equivalent adjustment



22





24





24





96





110

Net interest income (tax-equivalent adjustment)

$ 1,643



$ 1,663



$ 1,917



$ 6,801



$ 6,969



CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

At or for the Three Months Ended



At or for the Twelve Months

Ended

Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

2024



2024





2023



2024



2023

Performance Ratios





























Return (loss) on average assets (GAAP) (1, 4)



0.18 %



(0.04) %



0.12 %



0.01 %



0.41 % Return (loss) on average equity ("ROAE") (GAAP) (1, 5)



0.84 %



(0.21) %



0.55 %



0.04 %



1.92 % Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP) (1)



1.97 %



2.14 %



2.21 %



2.14 %



2.15 % Total loans to total deposits



63.65 %



65.07 %



67.59 %



63.65 %



67.59 % Total loans to total assets



47.43 %



48.27 %



51.00 %



47.43 %



51.00 % Efficiency ratio (GAAP) (6)



98.77 %



105.65 %



93.97 %



104.45 %



81.45 % Capital Ratios





























Total capital to risk-weighted assets



33.82 %



34.07 %



32.90 %



34.07 %



32.90 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets



32.93 %



33.15 %



32.00 %



33.15 %



32.00 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets



32.93 %



33.15 %



32.00 %



33.15 %



32.00 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (2)



17.82 %



17.83 %



18.20 %



17.83 %



18.20 % Asset Quality Ratios





























Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans

(3)



0.90 %



0.90 %



0.98 %



0.90 %



0.98 % Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of non-

performing loans

NM



NM



NM



NM



NM

Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans



- %



- %



- %



- %



- % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans



- %



- %



- %



- %



- % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets



- %



- %



- %



- %



- % Informational Items





























Fair value of held to maturity securities

$ 132,946



$ 132,946



$ 132,273



$ 132,946



$ 132,273

Book value per share (7)

$ 11.47



$ 11.44



$ 11.44



$ 11.44



$ 11.44

Outstanding common shares



6,632,642





6,632,642





6,632,642





6,632,642





6,632,642





(1) Annualized, where appropriate.. (2) Average assets calculated on a quarterly basis. (3) Total loans exclude net deferred loan costs and fees. (4) Represents net income divided by average assets. (5) Represents net income divided by average stockholders' equity (6) Represents total non-interest expenses divided by net interest income and non-interest income. (7) Represents total stockholders' equity divided by outstanding shares at period end.

SOURCE CFSB Bancorp, Inc.