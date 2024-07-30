CFSB BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

QUINCY, Mass., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ Capital Market: CFSB), the holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank (the "Bank"), announced net income of $160,000, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to a net loss of $40,000, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and net income of $105,000, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

For the twelve months ended June 30, 2024, net income was $33,000, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $1.4 million, or $0.23 per basic and diluted share, for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023.

Michael E. McFarland, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated "Liabilities continue to reprice at a faster pace than assets. Our business model has been strained over the last two years due to continued inversion of the yield curve. As assets reprice upward combined with some reductions from the Federal Reserve on interest rates these challenges should begin to diminish."

Fourth Quarter Operating Results
Net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, decreased by $20,000, or 1.2%, to $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, from $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The net interest margin decreased by three basis points to 1.93% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, from 1.96%, for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Interest income increased $119,000, or 3.9%, due to a $27,000 increase in interest and dividends on debt securities and a $106,000 increase in interest on short-term investments, offset by a $14,000 decrease in interest and fees on loans. These changes reflect an overall increased yield on interest-earning assets of 8 basis points, due to the high rate environment as well as an increase in the average balance of cash and short-term investments of $5.3 million, or 35.7%, and an increase in interest-bearing deposits of $3.9 million, or 1.7%, offset by a decrease in loans of $2.9 million, or 1.7%. Interest expense increased $139,000, or 10.2%, due to an increase of $192,000 in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits, offset by a $53,000 decrease in interest expense on FHLB advances. The increase in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits, reflected a 29 basis point increase in the average cost, primarily due to the higher interest rate environment and a higher percentage of higher costing certificates of deposit in the portfolio, and a $3.9 million increase in the average balance. The decrease in the expense on FHLB advances, was due to a $3.8 million, or 27.0%, decrease in the average balances for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 and a 26 basis point decrease in the average cost. 

Net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, decreased by $274,000, or 14.3%, to $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, from $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The net interest margin decreased by 38 basis points to 1.93% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, from 2.31% for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decline was primarily due to a 161 basis point increase in the average rate for certificates of deposit and an $18.3 million increase in the average balance of certificates of deposit, offset by a 41 basis point increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets and a $9.0 million increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets. The increase in certificates of deposits and a corresponding decrease of $17.0 million in the average balance of other interest-bearing deposits reflected customers desire to seek higher interest-earning accounts. The interest earned on loans increased $44,000, to $1.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, from $1.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The interest earned on securities increased $137,000, to $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, from $968,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The interest earned on cash and short-term investments increased $244,000, to $282,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 from $38,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The interest earned on interest-earning assets was due to higher average cash balances as well as higher yields due to the higher interest rate environment, offset by $6.3 million decrease in the average balance of loans and a $1.6 million decrease in the average balance of securities.

The Company recorded reversals of the provision for credit losses of $32,000 and $20,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The Company did not record a provision for loan losses during the three months ended June 30, 2023. The reversals of the provision for credit losses and the absence of a provision were due to changes in economic conditions, lower loan balances and continued strong asset quality. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.90%, 0.90%, and 0.98% at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

Non-interest income decreased $1,000, or 0.6%, to $166,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, from $167,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to a decrease of $4,000 in customer service fees and a decrease of $1,000 in income on bank-owned life insurance, offset by an increase of $4,000 in other income.

Non-interest income increased $2,000, or 1.2%, to $166,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, from $164,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to an increase in other income of $2,000, or 3.3%.

Non-interest expense decreased $143,000, or 7.5%, to $1.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, from $1.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The decrease was due to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits of $87,000, or 7.8%, primarily due to the reduced cost of the pension plan, a decrease in occupancy and equipment expense of $31,000, or 12.1%, due to a reduction in service contracts expense and the lack of snow removal costs, a decrease of $15,000, or 15.5%, in data processing fees and a decrease of $13,000, or 3.5% in other general and administrative costs.

Non-interest expense decreased $168,000, or 8.7%, to $1.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, from $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease was due to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits of $116,000, or 10.1%, primarily due to the reduced cost of the pension plan and a decrease in headcount, a decrease in occupancy and equipment expense of $49,000, or 17.9%, due to a reduction in service contracts expense offset by an increase in utilities expense and a decrease of $9,000, or 20.9%, in deposit insurance.

The Company recorded an income tax benefit of $106,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to an income tax benefit of $42,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and income tax expense of $19,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 was due to an income tax benefit related to the recognition of a post-retirement benefit and adjustments to the net deferred tax asset. The decrease in income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023, was due to a decrease in income before income taxes, an income tax benefit related to the recognition of a post-retirement benefit and adjustments to the net deferred tax asset.

Full Year Operating Results
Net interest income decreased, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, by $2.1 million, or 23.3%, to $6.8 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024 from $8.9 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023, due to a $3.0 million increase in interest expense due to an increase in the interest on certificates of deposit of $2.7 million and the increase in interest on FHLB advances of $399,000. The Company recognized a 127 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, due to higher interest rates and a greater percentage of interest-bearing liabilities in higher-costing certificates of deposit and increased borrowings. The increase in interest expense was offset by an increase in interest income of $979,000 due to higher average yields. Interest income on loans increased $325,000 due to a 25 basis point increase in the average yield on loans, offset by a decrease in the average balance of loans of $3.0 million, or 1.7%. Income on securities increased $443,000 due to a 31 basis point increase in the average yield on securities, offset by a decrease in the average balance of securities of $1.1 million, or 0.8%. The interest earned on cash and short-term investments increased $211,000 from the prior year, due to a 197 basis point increase in the average yield, offset by a decrease of $74,000 in the average balance of cash and short-term investments. The net interest margin decreased 58 basis points for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024, to 2.03%, from 2.61% in the prior year.

The Company recognized a reversal of the provision for credit losses of $322,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024, compared to no provision for loan losses in the prior year period. The reversal of the provision for credit losses for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024 was recorded due to improved economic conditions, lower loan balances and continued strong asset quality.

Non-interest income increased $1,000, or 0.2%, to $665,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024, from $664,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to increases in customer service fees of $9,000 and income on bank-owned life insurance of $9,000, offset by a decrease of $17,000 in safe deposit box fees as we now recognize fees over the rental period.

Non-interest expense increased $29,000, or 0.4%, to $7.7 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $7.7 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023. Salaries and benefits increased $41,000, or 0.9%, to $4.6 million, due to annual increases to salaries and health insurance of employees and employee stock-based compensation expense. Deposit insurance increased $27,000, data processing costs increased $25,000 and other general and administrative expenses increased $34,000, offset by a decrease of $53,000 in occupancy and equipment expense and a decrease of $45,000 in advertising costs.

Income tax expense decreased $340,000 to an income tax benefit of $39,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024, compared to an income tax expense of $301,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023, due to the decrease in income before income taxes, partially offset by an increase in the deferred tax valuation allowance.

Balance Sheet
Assets: At June 30, 2024, total assets amounted to $363.4 million, compared to $349.0 million at June 30, 2023, an increase of $14.4 million, or 4.1%, primarily due to a $20.1 million increase in cash and cash equivalents, a $323,000 increase in FHLB of Boston stock, a $268,000 increase in bank-owned life insurance, a $166,000 increase in deferred tax asset and a $216,000 increase in other assets, offset by a $5.5 million decrease in net loans, a $941,000 decrease in securities, a $167,000 decrease in premises and equipment and a $93,000 decrease in operating lease right of use asset. The increase in cash and cash equivalents was due to increases in deposits and FHLBB advances. The decrease in loans was a result of borrower principal payments exceeding new originations, due to the higher interest rate environment.

Asset Quality: At June 30, 2024, there were four current loans rated substandard with a provision for credit loss of $10,000. There were no loans rated special mention, doubtful or loss and no non-performing or delinquent loans at June 30, 2024. There were no charge-offs of loans for the three or twelve months ended June 30, 2024 or 2023.

Liabilities: Deposits increased by $7.5 million, or 2.8%, during the twelve months ended June 30, 2024, due to an increase of $21.6 million in higher-yielding term certificates, offset by a decrease of $10.0 million in regular accounts and $5.0 million in money market accounts. FHLBB advances were $10.4 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $3.7 million at June 30, 2023, as we implemented a leverage strategy to increase liquidity and interest income.  

Stockholders' Equity: Total stockholders' equity increased $161,000, to $76.1 million at June 30, 2024, from $75.9 million at June 30, 2023. The increase was primarily due to the changes in unearned ESOP compensation of $102,000, and stock-based compensation of $358,000 and  net income of $33,000, offset by the effect of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, net of taxes, of $223,000, and the repurchase of company stock of $78,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024.

On July 1, 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2016-13, which replaced the incurred loss methodology with an expected loss methodology that is referred to as the current expected credit loss ("CECL") methodology. The measurement of expected credit losses under the CECL methodology is applicable to financial assets measured at amortized cost, including loans receivable and securities held to maturity. In addition, ASC 326 made changes to the accounting for securities available for sale. It also applies to off-balance sheet credit exposures not accounted for as insurance, such as loan commitments, standby letters of credit, financial guarantees, and other similar instruments. The following table illustrates the impact of ASC 326:

Pre-ASC 326 Adoption

As Reported Under ASC 326



(In thousands)

June 30, 2023

July 1, 2023

Impact of ASC 326 Adoption

Assets








Allowance for credit losses on
securities held to maturity

$

-

$

(276)

$

(276)

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(1,747)


(1,759)


(12)

Deferred tax asset on allowance for
credit losses

466


378


(88)










Liabilities








Allowance for credit losses on off-
balance sheet exposures

$

-

$

23

$

23










Shareholders' Equity








Retained earnings

$

50,416

$

50,193

$

(223)

About CFSB Bancorp, Inc.
CFSB Bancorp, Inc. is the federal mid-tier holding company of Colonial Federal Savings Bank and is the majority-owned subsidiary of 15 Beach, MHC. Colonial Federal Savings Bank is a federally chartered stock savings bank that has served the banking needs of its customers on the south shore of Massachusetts since 1889. It operates from three full-service offices and one limited-service office in Quincy, Holbrook and Weymouth, Massachusetts.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "assume," "plan," "seek," "expect," "will," "may," "should," "indicate," "would," "contemplate," "continue," "target" and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures, demand for loan products, deposit flows, changes in the interest rate environment, the effects of inflation, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the FRB, changes in the quality, size and composition of our loan and securities portfolios, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio, and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; changes in asset quality, prepayment speeds, charge-offs and/or credit loss provisions, our ability to access cost-effective funding; changes in demand for our products and services, legislative, accounting, tax and regulatory changes, the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events, a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks that could adversely affect the Company's financial condition and results of operations and the business in which the Company and the Bank are engaged, the failure to maintain current technologies and the failure to retain or attract employees.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. CFSB Bancorp, Inc. undertakes no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)









June 30,

June 30,


2024

2023

Assets:





Cash and due from banks

$

1,339

$

1,486

Short-term investments

25,620


5,375

Total cash and cash equivalents

26,959


6,861

Securities available for sale, at fair value

113


146

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses

146,994


147,902

Loans:





1-4 family

138,005


140,109

Multifamily

12,066


12,638

Second mortgages and home equity lines of credit

3,372


2,699

Construction

-


-

Commercial

16,833


20,323

Total mortgage loans on real estate

170,276


175,769

Consumer

65


49

Home improvement

2,037


2,191

Total loans

172,378


178,009

Allowance for credit losses

(1,553)


(1,747)

Net deferred loan costs and fees, and purchase premiums

(387)


(351)

Loans, net

170,438


175,911

Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost

704


381

Premises and equipment, net

3,246


3,413

Accrued interest receivable

1,398


1,363

Bank-owned life insurance

10,670


10,402

Deferred tax asset

1,245


1,079

Operating lease right of use asset

860


953

Other assets

812


596

Total assets

$

363,439

$

349,007







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:





Deposits:





Non-interest bearing NOW and demand

$

34,124

$

32,760

Interest bearing NOW and demand

28,262


28,778

Regular and other

54,192


64,184

Money market accounts

21,956


26,995

Term certificates

132,307


110,659

Total deposits

270,841


263,376

Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances

10,350


3,675

Mortgagors' escrow accounts

1,525


1,596

Operating lease liability

877


962

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

3,796


3,509

Total liabilities

287,389


273,118







Stockholders' Equity:





Common stock

65


65

Additional paid-in capital

28,139


27,814

Treasury Stock

(78)


-

Retained earnings

50,226


50,416

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax

(1)


(3)

Unearned compensation - ESOP

(2,301)


(2,403)

Total stockholders' equity

76,050


75,889

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

363,439

$

349,007

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Net Income (Loss) (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)









For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended


June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,


2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

Interest and dividend income:














Interest and fees on loans

$

1,763

$

1,777

$

1,719

$

7,020

$

6,695

Interest and dividends on debt securities:














Taxable

999


965


845


3,736


3,228

Tax-exempt

84


89


99


363


414

Interest on short-term investments

282


176


38


552


341

Total interest and dividend income

3,128


3,007


2,701


11,671


10,678
















Interest expense:














Deposits

1,389


1,197


757


4,513


1,872

Borrowings

118


171


51


453


54

Total interest expense

1,507


1,368


808


4,966


1,926
















Net interest income

1,621


1,639


1,893


6,705


8,752

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

(32)


(20)


-


(322)


-

Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses

1,653


1,659


1,893


7,027


8,752
















Non-interest income:














Customer service fees

37


41


36


155


146

Income on bank-owned life insurance

66


67


67


267


258

Other income

63


59


61


243


260

Total non-interest income

166


167


164


665


664
















Non-interest expense:














Salaries and employee benefits

1,030


1,117


1,146


4,558


4,517

Occupancy and equipment

225


256


274


975


1,028

Advertising

34


32


37


140


185

Data processing

82


97


82


369


344

Deposit insurance

34


33


43


133


106

Other general and administrative

360


373


351


1,523


1,489

Total non-interest expense

1,765


1,908


1,933


7,698


7,669
















Income (loss) before income taxes

54


(82)


124


(6)


1,747

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(106)


(42)


19


(39)


301

Net income (loss)

$

160

$

(40)

$

105

$

33

$

1,446
















Net income (loss) per share:














Basic

$

0.03

$

(0.01)

$

0.02

$

0.01

$

0.23

Diluted

$

0.03

$

(0.01)

$

0.02

$

0.01

$

0.23
















Weighted average shares outstanding:














Basic

6,307,261


6,292,060


6,279,656


6,291,529


6,275,819

Diluted

6,307,261


6,292,060


6,279,790


6,291,529


6,275,874

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Average Balances and Yields, Fully Tax-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)




Average Balance and Yields

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

Average

Interest

Average

Average

Interest

Average

Average

Interest

Average

Outstanding

Earned/

Yield/

Outstanding

Earned/

Yield/

Outstanding

Earned/

Yield/

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Paid

Rate

Balance

Paid

Rate

Balance

Paid

Rate

Interest-earning assets:

























Loans

$

172,191

$

1,763


4.10

%

$

175,072

$

1,777


4.06

%

178,474


1,719


3.85

%

Securities (1)

148,748


1,105


2.97

%

149,442


1,078


2.89

%

150,383


968


2.57

%

Cash and short-term investments

20,266


282


5.57

%

14,933


176


4.71

%

3,331


38


4.56

%

Total interest-earning assets

341,205


3,150


3.69

%

339,447


3,031


3.57

%

332,188


2,725


3.28

%

Noninterest-earning assets

17,059








17,082








17,118






Total assets

$

358,264







$

356,529







$

349,306






Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

29,463

$

4


0.05

%

$

30,261

$

4


0.05

%

$

30,051

$

4


0.05

%

Savings deposits

55,173


14


0.10

%

57,619


14


0.10

%

64,996


16


0.10

%

Money market deposits

22,332


13


0.23

%

23,396


15


0.26

%

28,890


19


0.26

%

Certificates of deposit

129,340


1,358


4.20

%

121,108


1,164


3.84

%

111,041


718


2.59

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

236,308


1,389


2.35

%

232,384


1,197


2.06

%

234,978


757


1.29

%

FHLB advances

10,350


118


4.56

%

14,186


171


4.82

%

3,916


51


5.21

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

246,658


1,507


2.44

%

246,570


1,368


2.22

%

238,894


808


1.35

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

























  Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

29,790








28,530








28,881






  Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

6,011








5,650








5,726






Total liabilities

282,459








280,750








273,501






Total stockholders' equity

75,805








75,779








75,805






Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

358,264







$

356,529







$

349,306






Net interest income


$

1,643







$

1,663







$

1,917



Net interest rate spread(2)






1.25

%







1.35

%







1.93

%

Net interest-earning assets(3)

$

94,547







$

92,877







$

93,294






Net interest margin(4)






1.93

%







1.96

%







2.31

%

Cost of deposits(5)






2.09

%







1.84

%







1.15

%

Cost of funds(6)






2.18

%







1.99

%







1.21

%

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-
bearing liabilities

138.33

%







137.67

%







139.05

%






(1) Includes tax equivalent adjustments for municipal securities, based on a statutory tax rate of 21%, of $22,000, $24,000, and $24,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield earned on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(5) Cost of deposits represents the total interest paid on deposits, divided by total interest-bearing deposits plus total noninterest-bearing deposits.

(6) Cost of funds represents the total interest paid on liabilities, divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus total noninterest-bearing deposits.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Average Balances and Yields, Fully Tax-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)




Average Balance and Yields

Twelve Months Ended

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

Average

Interest

Average

Average

Interest

Average

Outstanding

Earned/

Yield/

Outstanding

Earned/

Yield/

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Paid

Rate

Balance

Paid

Rate

Interest-earning assets:
















Loans

$

175,028

$

7,020


4.01

%

$

178,044

$

6,695


3.76

%

Securities (1)

149,160


4,195


2.81

%

150,334


3,752


2.50

%

Cash and short-term investments

10,849


552


5.09

%

10,923


341


3.12

%

Total interest-earning assets

335,037


11,767


3.51

%

339,301


10,788


3.18

%

Noninterest-earning assets

16,838








16,701






Total assets

$

351,875







$

356,002






Interest-bearing liabilities:
















Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

29,845

$

14


0.05

%

$

32,252

$

16


0.05

%

Savings deposits

58,569


61


0.10

%

70,338


70


0.10

%

Money market deposits

24,044


59


0.25

%

37,197


98


0.26

%

Certificates of deposit

119,382


4,379


3.67

%

103,410


1,688


1.63

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

231,840


4,513


1.95

%

243,197


1,872


0.77

%

FHLB advances

9,091


453


4.98

%

1,037


54


5.21

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

240,931


4,966


2.06

%

244,234


1,926


0.79

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
















  Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

29,380








31,170






  Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

5,765








5,334






Total liabilities

276,076








280,738






Total stockholders' equity

75,799








75,264






Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

351,875







$

356,002






Net interest income


$

6,801







$

8,862



Net interest rate spread(2)






1.45

%







2.39

%

Net interest-earning assets(3)

$

94,106







$

95,067






Net interest margin(4)






2.03

%







2.61

%

Cost of deposits(5)






1.73

%







0.68

%

Cost of funds(6)






1.84

%







0.70

%

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

139.06

%







138.92

%






(1)  Includes tax equivalent adjustments for municipal securities, based on a statutory tax rate of 21%, of $96,000 and $110,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield earned on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(5) Cost of deposits represents the total interest paid on deposits, divided by total interest-bearing deposits plus total noninterest-bearing deposits.

(6) Cost of funds represents the total interest paid on liabilities, divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus total noninterest-bearing deposits.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Reconciliation of Fully Tax-Equivalent Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands)









For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended


June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,


2024

2024


2023

2024

2023

Securities interest income (no tax adjustment)

$

1,083

$

1,054

$

944

$

4,099

$

3,642

Tax-equivalent adjustment

22


24


24


96


110

Securities (tax-equivalent basis)

$

1,105

$

1,078

$

968

$

4,195

$

3,752

Net interest income (no tax adjustment)

$

1,621

$

1,639

$

1,893

$

6,705


6,859

Tax-equivalent adjustment

22


24


24


96


110

Net interest income (tax-equivalent adjustment)

$

1,643

$

1,663

$

1,917

$

6,801

$

6,969

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

At or for the Three Months Ended

At or for the Twelve Months
Ended

Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

2024

2024


2023

2024

2023

Performance Ratios














Return (loss) on average assets (GAAP) (1, 4)

0.18

%

(0.04)

%

0.12

%

0.01

%

0.41

%

Return (loss) on average equity ("ROAE") (GAAP) (1, 5)

0.84

%

(0.21)

%

0.55

%

0.04

%

1.92

%

Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP) (1)

1.97

%

2.14

%

2.21

%

2.14

%

2.15

%

Total loans to total deposits

63.65

%

65.07

%

67.59

%

63.65

%

67.59

%

Total loans to total assets

47.43

%

48.27

%

51.00

%

47.43

%

51.00

%

Efficiency ratio (GAAP) (6)

98.77

%

105.65

%

93.97

%

104.45

%

81.45

%

Capital Ratios














Total capital to risk-weighted assets

33.82

%

34.07

%

32.90

%

34.07

%

32.90

%

Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets

32.93

%

33.15

%

32.00

%

33.15

%

32.00

%

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets

32.93

%

33.15

%

32.00

%

33.15

%

32.00

%

Tier 1 capital to average assets (2)

17.82

%

17.83

%

18.20

%

17.83

%

18.20

%

Asset Quality Ratios














Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans
(3)

0.90

%

0.90

%

0.98

%

0.90

%

0.98

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of non-
performing loans

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans

-

%

-

%

-

%

-

%

-

%

Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans

-

%

-

%

-

%

-

%

-

%

Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets

-

%

-

%

-

%

-

%

-

%

Informational Items














Fair value of held to maturity securities

$

132,946

$

132,946

$

132,273

$

132,946

$

132,273

Book value per share (7)

$

11.47

$

11.44

$

11.44

$

11.44

$

11.44

Outstanding common shares

6,632,642


6,632,642


6,632,642


6,632,642


6,632,642

(1) Annualized, where appropriate..

(2) Average assets calculated on a quarterly basis.

(3) Total loans exclude net deferred loan costs and fees.

(4) Represents net income divided by average assets.

(5) Represents net income divided by average stockholders' equity

(6) Represents total non-interest expenses divided by net interest income and non-interest income.

(7) Represents total stockholders' equity divided by outstanding shares at period end.

SOURCE CFSB Bancorp, Inc.

