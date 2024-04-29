CFSB BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL THIRD QUARTER AND YEAR-TO-DATE 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

QUINCY, Mass., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ Capital Market: CFSB), the holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank (the "Bank"), today announced a net loss of $40,000, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to a net loss of $210,000, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and net income of $355,000, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2024, the net loss was $127,000, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $1.3 million, or $0.21 per basic and diluted share, for the nine months ended March 31, 2023.

Michael E. McFarland, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Liabilities continue to reprice at a faster rate than assets. These short- term rates over the last twenty-four months have continued to challenge our residential and commercial lending. A slight realignment of the yield curve will assist us moving forward."

Third Quarter Operating Results

Net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, remained unchanged at $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023. The net interest margin decreased by six basis points to 1.96% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, from 2.02% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Net interest income reflected a $19,000 increase in interest and fees on loans, a $56,000 increase in interest and dividends on debt securities and a $127,000 increase in interest on short-term investments, offset by an increase of $146,000 in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits and a $57,000 increase in interest expense on FHLB advances. These increases were primarily due to the rising rate environment as well as increases in the average balance of cash and short-term investments of $10.4 million, or 232.51%, interest-bearing deposits of $4.1 million, or 1.8%, and FHLB advances of $5.9 million, or 70.4%, for the three months ending March 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, decreased by $514,000, or 23.6%, to $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, from $2.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The net interest margin decreased by 63 basis points to 1.96% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, from 2.59% for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The decline was primarily due to a 200 basis point increase in the average rate for certificates of deposit, partially offset by an $8.9 million decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits and a 34 basis point increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets. The interest earned on loans increased $77,000, to $1.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, from $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The interest earned on securities increased $116,000, to $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, from $938,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The interest earned on cash and short-term investments increased $123,000, to $176,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, from $53,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The interest earned on interest-earning assets was due to higher average cash balances as well as rising interest rates.

The Company recorded reversals of the provision for credit losses of $20,000 and $104,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. The reversals of the provision for credit losses were recorded due to improved forecasted economic conditions, lower loan balances and continued strong asset quality. The Company did not record a provision for loan losses during the three months ended March 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.90%, 0.93% and 0.98% at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

Non-interest income decreased $5,000, or 2.9%, to $167,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, from $172,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to a decrease of $8,000 in other income, offset by an increase of $4,000 in customer service fees.

Non-interest income increased $19,000, or 12.8%, to $167,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, from $148,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, primarily due to an increase in customer service fees of $4,000, or 10.8%, and an increase in other income of $12,000, or 25.5%.

Non-interest expense decreased $201,000, or 9.5%, to $1.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, from $2.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was due to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits of $150,000, or 11.8%, due to a reduced headcount and a decrease in other general and administrative expenses of $59,000, or 13.7%, primarily due to decreases in printing, legal and annual meeting expenses.

Non-interest expense increased $7,000, or 0.4%, to $1.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, from the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $14,000, or 1.3%, an increase in data processing expense of $13,000, or 15.5%, and an increase in deposit insurance of $13,000, or 65.0%, offset by decreases in advertising expense of $6,000, or 15.8%, and other general and administrative expenses of $27,000, or 6.8%, primarily due to decreases in printing, legal and annual meeting expenses, offset by costs associated with director's stock-based compensation.

The Company recorded an income tax benefit of $42,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to a provision for income taxes of $16,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and $47,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease in income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023 was due to the absence of adjustments to deferred taxes and the valuation allowance of deferred taxes. The decrease in income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023, was due to a decrease in income before income taxes.

Year-to-Date Operating Results

Net interest income decreased, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, by $1.8 million, or 25.7%, to $5.2 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2024, from $6.9 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2023, due to a $2.3 million increase in interest expense due to an increase in the interest on certificates of deposit of $2.1 million and the increase in interest on FHLB Advances of $332,000 from the prior year. The Company recognized a 132 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, due to higher interest rates and a greater percentage of interest-bearing liabilities in higher-costing certificates of deposit and borrowings. The increase in interest expense was offset by an increase in interest income of $556,000 due to higher average yields on loans, securities and cash and short-term investments. A 25 basis point increase in the average yield on loans, offset by a decrease in the average balance of loans of $1.9 million, or 1.09%, contributed to a $281,000 increase in loan income. A 29 basis point increase in the average yield on securities, offset by a decrease in the average balance of securities of $1.0 million, or 0.7%, contributed to a $308,000 increase in securities income. The interest earned on cash and short-term investments decreased $33,000 from the prior year, due to a $5.7 million decrease in the average balance of cash and short-term investments offset by a 166 basis point increase in the average yield. The net interest margin decreased 65 basis points for the nine months ended March 31, 2024, to 2.06%, from 2.71% in the prior year period.

The Company recognized a reversal of the provision for credit losses of $290,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2024, compared to no provision for loan losses in the prior year period. The reversal of the provision for credit losses for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 was recorded due to improved forecasted economic conditions, lower loan balances and continued strong asset quality.

Non-interest income decreased $1,000, or 0.2%, to $499,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2024, from $500,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease of $19,000 in safe deposit box fees as we now recognize fees over the rental period, offset by increases in customer service fees of $8,000 and income on bank-owned life insurance of $10,000.

Non-interest expenses increased $197,000, or 3.4%, to $5.9 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2024, from $5.7 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2023. Salaries and benefits increased $157,000, or 4.7%, to $3.5 million, due to annual increases to salaries and health insurance of employees and employee stock-based compensation expense, deposit insurance increased $36,000, data processing costs increased $25,000 and other general and administrative expenses increased $25,000, offset by a $42,000 decrease in advertising costs.

Income tax expense decreased $215,000 to $67,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2024, compared to income tax expense of $282,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2023, due to the decrease in income before income taxes, partially offset by an increase in the deferred tax valuation allowance.

Balance Sheet

Assets: At March 31, 2024, total assets amounted to $358.1 million, compared to $349.0 million at June 30, 2023, an increase of $9.1 million, or 2.6%, due to a $14.8 million increase in cash and cash equivalents, a $346,000 increase in prepaid items and a $323,000 increase in FHLB of Boston (FHLBB) stock, offset by a $5.0 million decrease in net loans and a $1.4 million decrease in securities. The increase in cash and cash equivalents was due to increases in deposits and FHLBB advances, and decreases in loans was a result of borrower principal payments exceeding new origination, due to the higher interest rate environment.

Asset Quality: At March 31, 2024, there were four current loans rated substandard with a provision for credit loss of $1,000 and no loans rated special mention, doubtful or loss. The reversal of the provision for credit losses for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 reflected continued strong asset quality

Liabilities: Deposits increased by $2.3 million, or 0.9%, during the nine months ended March 31, 2024, due to increases in higher-yielding term certificates. FHLBB advances were $10.4 million at March 31, 2024 compared to $3.7 million at June 30, 2023, as we implemented a leverage strategy that increased liquidity and interest income.

Stockholders' Equity. Total stockholders' equity decreased $27,000, to $75.9 million at March 31, 2024, from June 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the net loss of $127,000 and the effect of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, net of taxes, of $223,000, offset by the change in unearned ESOP compensation of $77,000, and stock-based compensation of $269,000, for the nine months ended March 31, 2024.

On July 1, 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2016-13, which replaced the incurred loss methodology with an expected loss methodology that is referred to as the current expected credit loss ("CECL") methodology. The measurement of expected credit losses under the CECL methodology is applicable to financial assets measured at amortized cost, including loans receivable and securities held to maturity. In addition, ASC 326 made changes to the accounting for securities available for sale. It also applies to off-balance sheet credit exposures not accounted for as insurance, such as loan commitments, standby letters of credit, financial guarantees, and other similar instruments. The following table illustrates the impact of ASC 326:





Pre-ASC Adoption



As Reported Under ASC 326







(In thousands)

June 30, 2023



July 1, 2023



Impact of ASC 326 Adoption

Assets

















Allowance for credit losses on

securities held to maturity

$ -



$ (276)



$ (276)

Allowance for credit losses on loans



(1,747)





(1,759)





(12)

Deferred tax asset on allowance for

credit losses



466





378





(88)





















Liabilities

















Allowance for credit losses on off-

balance sheet exposures

$ -



$ 23



$ 23





















Shareholders' Equity

















Retained earnings

$ 50,416



$ 50,193



$ (223)



About CFSB Bancorp, Inc.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. is the federal mid-tier holding company of Colonial Federal Savings Bank and is the majority-owned subsidiary of 15 Beach, MHC. Colonial Federal Savings Bank is a federally chartered stock savings bank that has served the banking needs of its customers on the south shore of Massachusetts since 1889. It operates from three full-service offices and one limited-service office in Quincy, Holbrook and Weymouth, Massachusetts.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "assume," "plan," "seek," "expect," "will," "may," "should," "indicate," "would," "contemplate," "continue," "target" and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures, demand for loan products, deposit flows, changes in the interest rate environment, the effects of inflation, potential recessionary conditions, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the FRB, changes in the quality, size and composition of our loan and securities portfolios, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio, including the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; changes in asset quality, prepayment speeds, charge-offs and/or credit loss provisions, our ability to access cost-effective funding; changes in demand for our products and services, legislative, accounting, tax and regulatory changes, the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events, a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks that could adversely affect the Company's financial condition and results of operations and the business in which the Company and the Bank are engaged, the failure to maintain current technologies and the failure to retain or attract employees.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. CFSB Bancorp, Inc. undertakes no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)

















March 31,



June 30,





2024



2023

Assets:











Cash and due from banks

$ 1,182



$ 1,486

Short-term investments



20,482





5,375

Total cash and cash equivalents



21,664





6,861

Securities available for sale, at fair value



119





146

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses



146,463





147,902

Loans:











1-4 family



136,430





140,109

Multifamily



11,854





12,638

Second mortgages and home equity lines of credit



3,495





2,699

Construction



-





-

Commercial



18,852





20,323

Total mortgage loans on real estate



170,631





175,769

Consumer



89





49

Home improvement



2,128





2,191

Total loans



172,848





178,009

Allowance for credit losses



(1,561)





(1,747)

Net deferred loan costs and fees, and purchase premiums



(399)





(351)

Loans, net



170,888





175,911

Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost



704





381

Premises and equipment, net



3,267





3,413

Accrued interest receivable



1,400





1,363

Bank-owned life insurance



10,603





10,402

Deferred tax asset



1,129





1,079

Operating lease right of use asset



884





953

Other assets



943





596

Total assets

$ 358,064



$ 349,007















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:











Deposits:











Non-interest bearing NOW and demand

$ 30,789



$ 32,760

Interest bearing NOW and demand



28,859





28,778

Regular and other



56,118





64,184

Money market accounts



22,872





26,995

Term certificates



127,000





110,659

Total deposits



265,638





263,376

Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances



10,350





3,675

Mortgagors' escrow accounts



1,526





1,596

Operating lease liability



898





962

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



3,790





3,509

Total liabilities



282,202





273,118















Stockholders' Equity:











Common stock



65





65

Additional paid-in capital



28,058





27,814

Retained earnings



50,066





50,416

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax



(1)





(3)

Unearned compensation - ESOP



(2,326)





(2,403)

Total stockholders' equity



75,862





75,889

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 358,064



$ 349,007



CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Net Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)

















For the Three Months Ended



For the Nine Months Ended





March 31,



December 31,



March 31,



March 31,



March 31,





2024



2023



2023



2024



2023

Interest and dividend income:





























Interest and fees on loans

$ 1,777



$ 1,758



$ 1,700



$ 5,257



$ 4,976

Interest and dividends on debt securities:





























Taxable



965





904





837





2,737





2,383

Tax-exempt



89





93





101





279





315

Interest on short-term investments



176





49





53





270





303

Total interest and dividend income



3,007





2,804





2,691





8,543





7,977

































Interest expense:





























Deposits



1,197





1,051





533





3,124





1,115

Borrowings



171





114





3





335





3

Total interest expense



1,368





1,165





536





3,459





1,118

































Net interest income



1,639





1,639





2,155





5,084





6,859

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



(20)





(104)





-





(290)





-

Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses



1,659





1,743





2,155





5,374





6,859

































Non-interest income:





























Customer service fees



41





37





37





118





110

Income on bank-owned life insurance



67





68





64





201





191

Other income



59





67





47





180





199

Total non-interest income



167





172





148





499





500

































Non-interest expenses:





























Salaries and employee benefits



1,117





1,267





1,103





3,528





3,371

Occupancy and equipment



256





240





256





750





754

Advertising



32





36





38





106





148

Data processing



97





101





84





287





262

Deposit insurance



33





33





20





99





63

Other general and administrative



373





432





400





1,163





1,138

Total non-interest expenses



1,908





2,109





1,901





5,933





5,736

































Income (loss) before income taxes



(82)





(194)





402





(60)





1,623

Provision (benefit) for income taxes



(42)





16





47





67





282

Net income (loss)

$ (40)



$ (210)



$ 355



$ (127)



$ 1,341

































Net income (loss) per share:





























Basic

$ (0.01)



$ (0.03)



$ 0.06



$ (0.02)



$ 0.21

Diluted

$ (0.01)



$ (0.03)



$ 0.06



$ (0.02)



$ 0.21

































Weighted average shares outstanding:





























Basic



6,292,060





6,284,768





6,300,633





6,286,323





6,282,384

Diluted



6,292,060





6,284,768





6,300,721





6,286,323





6,282,413



CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Average Balances and Yields, Fully Tax-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)







Average Balance and Yields



Three Months Ended



March 31, 2024



December 31, 2023



March 31, 2023



Average



Interest



Average



Average



Interest



Average



Average



Interest



Average



Outstanding



Earned/



Yield/



Outstanding



Earned/



Yield/



Outstanding



Earned/



Yield/

(Dollars in thousands) Balance



Paid



Rate



Balance



Paid



Rate



Balance



Paid



Rate

Interest-earning assets:



















































Loans $ 175,072



$ 1,777





4.06 %

$ 176,149



$ 1,758





3.99 %

$ 179,452



$ 1,700





3.79 % Securities (1)

149,442





1,078





2.89 %



149,187





1,022





2.74 %



150,945





960





2.54 % Cash and short-term investments

14,933





176





4.71 %



4,491





49





4.36 %



5,287





53





4.01 % Total interest-earning assets

339,447





3,031





3.57 %



329,827





2,829





3.43 %



335,684





2,713





3.23 % Noninterest-earning assets

17,082

















16,875

















17,207













Total assets $ 356,529















$ 346,702















$ 352,891













Interest-bearing liabilities:



















































Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 30,261



$ 4





0.05 %

$ 29,746



$ 4





0.05 %

$ 32,245



$ 4





0.05 % Savings deposits

57,619





14





0.10 %



58,992





15





0.10 %



68,097





17





0.10 % Money market deposits

23,396





15





0.26 %



24,153





15





0.25 %



34,377





22





0.26 % Certificates of deposit

121,108





1,164





3.84 %



115,397





1,017





3.53 %



106,555





490





1.84 % Total interest-bearing deposits

232,384





1,197





2.06 %



228,288





1,051





1.84 %



241,274





533





0.88 % FHLB advances

14,186





171





4.82 %



8,323





114





5.48 %



244





3





4.92 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

246,570





1,368





2.22 %



236,611





1,165





1.97 %



241,518





536





0.89 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities:



















































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

28,530

















28,223

















30,352













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

5,650

















5,968

















5,554













Total liabilities

280,750

















270,802

















277,424













Total stockholders' equity

75,779

















75,900

















75,467













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 356,529















$ 346,702















$ 352,891













Net interest income





$ 1,663















$ 1,664















$ 2,177







Net interest rate spread(2)













1.35 %















1.46 %















2.34 % Net interest-earning assets(3) $ 92,877















$ 93,216















$ 94,166













Net interest margin(4)













1.96 %















2.02 %















2.59 % Cost of deposits(5)













1.84 %















1.64 %















0.78 % Cost of funds(6)













1.99 %















1.76 %















0.79 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

137.67 %















139.40 %















138.99 %













(1) Includes tax equivalent adjustments for municipal securities, based on a statutory tax rate of 21%, of $24,000, $25,000, and $22,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. (2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield earned on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (5) Cost of deposits represents the total interest paid on deposits, divided by total interest-bearing deposits plus total noninterest-bearing deposits. (6) Cost of funds represents the total interest paid on liabilities, divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus total noninterest-bearing deposits.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Average Balances and Yields, Fully Tax-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)







Average Balance and Yields



Nine Months Ended



March 31, 2024



March 31, 2023



Average



Interest



Average



Average



Interest



Average



Outstanding



Earned/



Yield/



Outstanding



Earned/



Yield/

(Dollars in thousands) Balance



Paid



Rate



Balance



Paid



Rate

Interest-earning assets:

































Loans $ 175,966



$ 5,257





3.98 %

$ 177,898



$ 4,976





3.73 % Securities (1)

149,296





3,090





2.76 %



150,318





2,782





2.47 % Cash and short-term investments

7,733





270





4.66 %



13,445





303





3.00 % Total interest-earning assets

332,995





8,617





3.45 %



341,661





8,061





3.15 % Noninterest-earning assets

16,765

















16,401













Total assets $ 349,760















$ 358,062













Interest-bearing liabilities:

































Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 29,972



$ 11





0.05 %

$ 32,982



$ 12





0.05 % Savings deposits

59,693





47





0.10 %



72,112





54





0.10 % Money market deposits

24,611





45





0.24 %



39,956





80





0.27 % Certificates of deposit

116,087





3,021





3.47 %



100,875





969





1.28 % Total interest-bearing deposits

230,363





3,124





1.81 %



245,925





1,115





0.60 % FHLB advances

8,673





335





5.15 %



80





3





5.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

239,036





3,459





1.93 %



246,005





1,118





0.61 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

29,244

















31,928













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

5,683

















5,044













Total liabilities

273,963

















282,977













Total stockholders' equity

75,797

















75,085













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 349,760















$ 358,062













Net interest income





$ 5,158















$ 6,943







Net interest rate spread(2)













1.52 %















2.54 % Net interest-earning assets(3) $ 93,959















$ 95,656













Net interest margin(4)













2.07 %















2.71 % Cost of deposits(5)













1.60 %















0.54 % Cost of funds(6)













1.72 %















0.54 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

139.31 %















138.88 %













(1) Includes tax equivalent adjustments for municipal securities, based on a statutory tax rate of 21%, of $74,000 and $84,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, respectively. (2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield earned on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (5) Cost of deposits represents the total interest paid on deposits, divided by total interest-bearing deposits plus total noninterest-bearing deposits. (6) Cost of funds represents the total interest paid on liabilities, divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus total noninterest-bearing deposits.



CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Reconciliation of Fully Tax-Equivalent Income (Unaudited) (In thousands)

















For the Three Months Ended



For the Nine Months Ended





March 31,



December 31,



March 31,



March 31,



March 31,





2024



2023



2023



2024



2023

Securities interest income (no tax adjustment)

$ 1,054



$ 997



$ 938



$ 3,016



$ 2,698

Tax-equivalent adjustment



24





25





22





74





84

Securities (tax-equivalent basis)

$ 1,078



$ 1,022



$ 960



$ 3,090



$ 2,782

Net interest income (no tax adjustment)

$ 1,639



$ 1,639



$ 2,155



$ 5,084





6,859

Tax-equivalent adjustment



24





25





22





74





84

Net interest income (tax-equivalent adjustment)

$ 1,663



$ 1,664



$ 2,177



$ 5,158



$ 6,943



CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

At or for the Three Months Ended



At or for the Nine Months Ended

Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

March 31,



December 31,



March 31,



March 31,



March 31,

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

2024



2023



2023



2024



2023

Performance Ratios





























Return (loss) on average assets (GAAP) (1, 4)



(0.04) %



(0.24) %



0.40 %



(0.05) %



0.50 % Return (loss) on average equity ("ROAE") (GAAP) (1, 5)



(0.21) %



(1.11) %



1.88 %



(0.22) %



2.38 % Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP) (1)



2.14 %



2.43 %



2.15 %



2.43 %



2.14 % Total loans to total deposits



65.07 %



68.62 %



66.32 %



65.07 %



66.32 % Total loans to total assets



48.27 %



49.30 %



50.92 %



48.27 %



50.92 % Efficiency ratio (GAAP) (6)



105.65 %



116.45 %



82.54 %



106.27 %



77.95 % Capital Ratios





























Total capital to risk-weighted assets



34.07 %



33.32 %



32.60 %



34.07 %



32.60 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets



33.15 %



32.41 %



31.70 %



33.15 %



31.70 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets



33.15 %



32.41 %



31.70 %



33.15 %



31.70 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (2)



17.83 %



18.32 %



17.90 %



17.83 %



17.90 % Asset Quality Ratios





























Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans (3)



0.90 %



0.93 %



0.98 %



0.90 %



0.98 % Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of non-performing loans

NM





1740.46 %

NM



NM



NM

Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans



- %



- %



- %



- %



- % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans



- %



0.05 %



- %



- %



- % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets



- %



0.03 %



- %



- %



- % Informational Items





























Fair value of held to maturity securities

$ 132,946



$ 136,427



$ 136,774



$ 132,946



$ 136,774

Book value per share (7)

$ 11.44



$ 11.43



$ 11.41



$ 11.44



$ 11.41

Outstanding common shares



6,632,642





6,632,642





6,632,642





6,632,642





6,632,642



(1) Annualized. (2) Average assets calculated on a quarterly basis. (3) Total loans exclude net deferred loan costs and fees. (4) Represents net income divided by average assets. (5) Represents net income divided by average stockholders' equity (6) Represents total non-interest expenses divided by net interest income and non-interest income. (7) Represents total stockholders' equity divided by outstanding shares at period end.

SOURCE CFSB Bancorp, Inc.