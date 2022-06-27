CG Roxane Goes Straight to the Source in its Newest Campaign

Maker of Crystal Geyser® Alpine Spring Water® debuts Where Does it Come From?, a 360° integrated marketing campaign that takes viewers to its Mount Shasta natural spring source

NOVATO, Calif., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CG Roxane LLC, the privately held, family-owned and operated maker of Crystal Geyser® Alpine Spring Water®, today announced the brand's 360° integrated campaign, Where Does It Come From?. The campaign continues to build on the Simple… but not easy™ stories of the Water Obsessed storyline introduced in 2020 , this year offering a closer look at the natural spring source of its Crystal Geyser® Alpine Spring Water®.

The creative takes viewers on a journey from the perspective of a young girl whose father addresses her interest to understand Where Does It Come From? by taking her from one of CG Roxane's seven natural spring sources deep within Northern California's Shasta National Forest followed by a tour of its plant at the foot of Mount Shasta, where its water is bottled.

The 2022 campaign continues to feature real-life CG Roxane employees, like its VP of Manufacturing Lionel Ferchaud, and speaks to Crystal Geyser® Alpine Spring Water® and its paramount trait of being bottled directly at the source. While it is more difficult to bottle at the source, the campaign's young inquirer learns water is meant to be enjoyed as nature intended - pure and natural, from protected spring sources.

Echoing the campaign storyline, a May 2022 study conducted by OnePoll, Americans are 60% more likely to purchase bottled water sourced from a natural spring within their region versus trucked in from another part of the country. Further, it revealed 57% believe water bottled at the natural spring source is better for you than modified bottled water elements such as added minerals and electrolytes, with 76% having done research to understand the source of the products they purchase.

"At CG Roxane we are committed to serving our communities with natural alpine spring water," said CG Roxane VP of Manufacturing Lionel Ferchaud. "This campaign is an invitation to CG Roxane's consumers to see first-hand how we're able to deliver the freshest, purest and best tasting water."

With 76% of Americans saying that they care about the environmental impact of the businesses they support, CG Roxane's priorities remain at the center of their two key areas of commitment—the environment and its communities where they bottle Crystal Geyser.

But CG Roxane is about results and not promises, and is proud to release data from the SolarEdge Smart Panels that were installed at its San Bernardino plant, the site of its first recycled PET plant to be opened by a U.S. beverage company, in June 2021. The panels have allowed the company to pivot to a clean energy resource that reduces the power derived from fossil fuels on the site of a plant that is responsible for putting CG Roxane ahead of California state post-consumer recycled plastic content legislation. The solar production at CG Roxane's San Bernardino plant constitutes an average of 30% of its power needs, with the ability to produce over 90% of its needs during the period when the sun is at its zenith. A year later, the facility has generated over 1.42 GWh of energy and saved over 2 million pounds in CO2 emissions—the equivalent of over 17 thousand trees planted since the solar panels came online.

As CG Roxane looks to the year ahead, it will continue to uphold its commitments to the environment and its communities including the official opening of its second recycled PET facility on the site of its Benton, Tenn., plant.

To learn more about CG Roxane, the "Where Does It Come From?" campaign and the company's sustainability platform and products, please visit crystalgeyserplease.com .

*Data from a survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of CG Roxane from May 13 to May 17, 2022, with a panel of 2,000 general population adults.

About CG Roxane LLC

CG Roxane LLC is a privately held, family-owned and operated enterprise and bottled water company. Crystal Geyser® Alpine Spring Water® is the number one nationally distributed bottled spring water in the United States and is a product of CG Roxane. CG Roxane has been an environmental steward since it began operation in 1990, with the core founding principle of bottling spring water at its source. It is exactly the same today, and it's what separates us from every other U.S. bottled water company. For more information, visit crystalgeyserplease.com .

