CGC-certified Superman #1 Realizes $9.12 Million, Shattering Record for Any Comic

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A recently discovered copy of Superman #1 has made comic book history, shattering the record for any comic book by realizing $9.12 million at Heritage Auctions' Comic Books Signature Auction on November 20, 2025. The comic's journey from the California attic where it had been stored for decades to the auction block included a stop at Certified Guaranty Company® (CGC®), where it was authenticated and graded CGC 9.0, the sole-highest for the issue.

Now the most valuable comic book of all time, this book dethroned the Action Comics #1 with a Kansas City pedigree graded CGC 8.5 that realized $6 million in April 2024. That book had previously edged out the legendary Superman #1 with a Mile High pedigree graded CGC 8.0, which sold privately in 2022 for $5.3 million.

"It was riveting to see this Superman #1 — the highest-graded example ever certified by CGC — shatter the previous auction record for any comic book," CGC President Matt Nelson said. "This result is a testament not only to the comic's rarity and preservation but also to the expertise and trust that define CGC's role in the collectibles market."

One of the most iconic fictional characters of all-time, Superman launched the superhero genre when he first appeared in Action Comics #1 in 1938, ushering in a new type of protagonist that harkened back to ancient mythology. Superman inspired the creation of countless heroes that dominated the newsstands throughout World War II and beyond.

After Superman's debut, sales of Action Comics surged with each issue. DC then decided to give Superman his own title, another first for the burgeoning comic industry. Superman #1 hit the stands in the summer of 1939 and instantly sold out its first print run of a half million copies, The company made subsequent runs of 250,000 and then 150,000. However, time took its toll, and only 209 copies are recorded today of this issue in the CGC Population Report, less than half of them in CGC's coveted blue Universal label.

This monumental sale underscores the continued demand for rare, historically significant comics and highlights the role of CGC in preserving and authenticating these treasures for collectors.

