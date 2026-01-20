CGCC's 2026 Lunar New Year of the Horse Gala Successfully Held in New York

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The China General Chamber of Commerce – USA (CGCC) and the CGCC Foundation successfully hosted the 2026 Lunar New Year of the Horse Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. The Gala brought together over 300 distinguished guests from the U.S.–China business community to celebrate the Lunar New Year and recognize organizations whose vision, innovation, and cross-border engagement have made meaningful contributions to economic growth, cultural exchange, and community development.

CGCC Lunar New Year of the Horse Gala

In his opening remarks, Wei HU, Chairman of CGCC and President and CEO of Bank of China U.S.A., reflected on CGCC's tapestry of resilience and reaffirmed its commitment to building connections and creating opportunities for the U.S. and Chinese business communities.

XIE Feng, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the United States of America, delivered a keynote speech, recognizing CGCC's long-standing role in promoting bilateral and mutually beneficial business cooperation between the two nations.

Gala highlights included the Outstanding Partner of the Year Award presented to Vornado Realty Trust and The Brand of the Year Award was presented to SANY Group, Sunon Furniture LLC, and POP MART.

CGCC and the CGCC Foundation sincerely thank all members and partners for their continued trust and support.

Special thanks to:

Bank of China USA; Ernst & Young LLP; Industrial and Commercial Bank of China US Region; CSCEC Holding Company; SL Green Realty Corp.; Shanghai Construction Group America Inc.; Vornado Realty Trust; China Mobile International (USA) Inc.; Las Vegas Sands Corp.; State Grid US Representative Office; Loop Capital LLC; J.P. Morgan.; FedEx Corp.; Wanxiang America Corporation; CITI; Shineharmony Holdings, Inc.; China Merchants Bank New York Branch; CICC US Securities, Inc.; Agricultural Bank of China New York Branch; China Unicom Americas; iDEN&QUANJUDE; China Construction Bank New York Branch; Sunon Furniture LLC; COSCO SHIPPING (North America) Inc.; CSX,Inc; Aland Health Holding & International Vitamin Corporation (IVC); Dorsey & Whitney LLP; Chubb Group; CLB Management; King & Wood Mallesons; PetroChina International America Inc.; Greenland USA; Eccom Network (USA), Inc.; Blank Rome LLP.; Littler Mendelson P.C.; Air China; China Southern Airlines Company Limited North-America; APCO; Life Space Digital; Agibot.

