CGI achieves Databricks Gold tier status, recognizing its AI, data and analytics delivery capabilities

Stock Market Symbols

GIB.A (TSX)

GIB (NYSE)

cgi.com/newsroom

CGI also earned Brickbuilder Specializations in Security & Governance and Manufacturing, Transportation & Energy

MONTRÉAL, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, today announced it has achieved Gold tier status in the Databricks Brickbuilder Partner Program. CGI also earned two Databricks Brickbuilder Specializations in Security & Governance and in Manufacturing, Transportation & Energy. The designations reflect CGI's expertise in partnering with clients to accelerate data modernization with governance and embedded security, supporting trusted analytics, data and AI initiatives at scale.

Databricks Gold tier recognizes partners with demonstrated practice maturity and customer success, including validated delivery capabilities and specialized solutions on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. Brickbuilder Specializations recognize accelerators and capabilities designed to help streamline implementation and speed time to value for governance, security and industry-focused use cases.

"Databricks Gold tier status and Brickbuilder Specializations highlight CGI's expertise, depth of industry knowledge, delivery credentials and the continued investment we are making in Databricks-aligned capabilities," said Wes Carberry, CGI Senior Vice-President, Business Unit Leader and Databricks Global Executive Sponsor. "They also recognize how we partner with clients in modernizing governed data foundations and scaling analytics and AI use cases. Our approach is to help clients drive measurable outcomes, such as faster time to insight, improved operational efficiency and more informed decision-making."

"CGI achieving Databricks Gold tier status and Brickbuilder Specializations reflects the company's partnership approach built around client outcomes. The Security & Governance and Manufacturing, Transportation & Energy Specializations highlight CGI's solution accelerators and industry expertise in helping clients establish governed data foundations, moving analytics and AI use cases into production with confidence," said Jason McIntyre, Vice-President, Consulting & SI Partners, Databricks.

CGI's global alliance strategy features partnerships with more than 150 technology companies and supports its local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network. Through its Databricks alliance, CGI helps organizations build governed, scalable data foundations and operationalize analytics and AI use cases, including machine learning and generative AI, aligned to business priorities. This approach enables CGI consultants and professionals to remain independent and agile in selecting solutions that best fit each client's needs, including technology stack requirements and considerations such as digital and AI sovereignty.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

SOURCE CGI Inc.