CGI acquires Celero's business serving credit union clients across Canada

Stock Market Symbols

GIB.A (TSX)

GIB (NYSE)

cgi.com/newsroom

Acquisition expands CGI's managed service offerings to more than 90 credit unions nationwide

MONTRÉAL, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) today announced the acquisition of Celero's credit union business serving clients across Canada, consisting of master services agreements that span managed services, core banking, digital banking and related IT services. The strategic acquisition complements and expands CGI's core banking service offerings and digital banking solutions to the Canadian credit union sector.

Under the agreement, CGI acquires the managed services business with more than 90 credit unions and creates new partnerships with Credit Union Central of Manitoba (CUCM), Alberta Central and SaskCentral. The business will be seamlessly integrated into CGI's existing operations, ensuring continuity and quality of service for all clients. As part of the agreement, more than 150 Celero employees will join CGI, benefitting from the company's ownership-based culture which will ensure smooth onboarding as well as future professional development opportunities.

"We extend a warm welcome to Celero's team and the valued banking expertise each person brings to clients and now to CGI," says Michael Godin, President, Canada operations at CGI. "This acquisition aligns with our strategic goals and enhances our capabilities to best partner with our clients. The addition of Celero's operations will further deepen CGI's presence and positioning across Canada for this important sector which serves hundreds of thousands of Canadians nationwide. This transaction is consistent with our build and buy profitable growth strategy, while serving as a catalyst for future organic growth."

"CGI is the ideal IT services firm to continue the legacy of outstanding service Celero has established," says Curtis Wennberg, CEO, CUCM and Chair of Celero. "We believe this transaction will provide a great path forward for the credit union system overall as well as for Celero's employees. Combining Celero's expert knowledge of credit unions' needs with CGI's global portfolio of services and solutions will create new opportunities for growth and innovation in the credit union system."

As a result of this transaction, CGI will enhance and expand its services to credit unions. CGI has been serving Canadian credit unions with a range of innovative digital offerings, including core and online banking solutions and professional services, for nearly 30 years.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2023 reported revenue is CA$14.30 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

Forward-looking information and statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable United States safe harbors. All such forward-looking information and statements are made and disclosed in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws.

Forward-looking information and statements include all information and statements regarding CGI's intentions, plans, expectations, beliefs, objectives, future performance, and strategy, as well as any other information or statements that relate to future events or circumstances and which do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts. Forward-looking information and statements often but not always use words such as "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "foresee", "plan", "predict", "project", "aim", "seek", "strive", "potential", "continue", "target", "may", "might", "could", "should", and similar expressions and variations thereof. These information and statements are based on our perception of historic trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other assumptions, both general and specific, that we believe are appropriate in the circumstances. Such information and statements are, however, by their very nature, subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, of which many are beyond the control of CGI, and which give rise to the possibility that actual results could differ materially from our expectations expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include but are not restricted to: risks related to the market such as the level of business activity of our clients, which is affected by economic and political conditions, additional external risks (such as pandemics, armed conflict, climate-related issues and inflation) and our ability to negotiate new contracts; risks related to our industry such as competition and our ability to develop and expand our services, to penetrate new markets, and to protect our intellectual property rights; risks related to our business such as risks associated with our growth strategy, including the integration of new operations, financial and operational risks inherent in worldwide operations, foreign exchange risks, income tax laws and other tax programs, the termination, modification, delay or suspension of our contractual agreements, our expectations regarding future revenue resulting from bookings and backlog, our ability to attract and retain qualified employees, to negotiate favorable contractual terms, to deliver our services and to collect receivables, to disclose, manage and implement environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and standards, and to achieve ESG commitments and targets, including without limitation, our commitment to net-zero carbon emissions by 2030, as well as the reputational and financial risks attendant to cybersecurity breaches and other incidents, and financial risks such as liquidity needs and requirements, maintenance of financial ratios, interest rate fluctuations and the discontinuation of major interest rate benchmarks and changes in creditworthiness and credit ratings; as well as other risks identified or incorporated by reference in this press release, in CGI's annual MD&A and in other documents that we make public, including our filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators (on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca) and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (on EDGAR at www.sec.gov).

Unless otherwise stated, the forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and CGI disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. While we believe that our assumptions on which these forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are based were reasonable as at the date of this press release, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking information or statements.

Furthermore, readers are reminded that forward-looking information and statements are presented for the sole purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding our objectives, strategic priorities and business outlook as well as our anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Further information on the risks that could cause our actual results to differ significantly from our current expectations may be found in the section titled Risk Environment of CGI's annual MD&A, which is incorporated by reference in this cautionary statement. We also caution readers that the above-mentioned risks and the risks disclosed in CGI's annual MD&A and other documents and filings are not the only ones that could affect us. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to us or that we currently deem to be immaterial could also have a material adverse effect on our financial position, financial performance, cash flows, business or reputation.

SOURCE CGI Inc.