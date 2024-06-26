CGI and ExxonMobil strengthen partnership for advanced payment and loyalty services

Stock Market Symbols

CGI PayPartner 360 streamlines end-to-end payment processing for enhanced efficiency

OSLO, Norway, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest IT and business consulting services firms in the world, announces the renewal of its partnership with ExxonMobil for payment and loyalty services across Europe and the Asia Pacific region. CGI will further enhance customization options for ExxonMobil and its customers through its fuel leading card payment solution, CGI PayPartner360. This includes delivering essential payment infrastructure services to over 13,000 fuel retail sites and providing its loyalty solution to engage over 10 million active users.

"CGI strategically leverages its secure, robust, and Payment Card Industry (PCI)-certified platform to ensure uninterrupted availability for our payment hubs throughout our partner network in Europe. Across the Asia Pacific region, CGI's solution serves as the backbone for ExxonMobil's pioneering loyalty program, seamlessly integrating with stations and digital platforms to implement unique customer engagement strategies. This strategic approach not only enhances operational efficiency but also fosters enduring customer relationships, driving sustained growth and competitive advantage," says Ferenc Both, Head of Development and Operations, Europe, Middle East and Africa, ExxonMobil.

"With CGI PayPartner360, we will continue to offer our services in critical payment infrastructure and loyalty to one of the world's largest energy and petrochemical companies. This partnership demonstrates CGI's ability to continuously deliver state-of-the-art business solutions that combine deep understanding of secure payments technologies and industry-specific requirements to help clients navigate a fast-paced global market," said Andy Schmidt, Vice-President & Global Industry Lead for Banking at CGI.

CGI PayPartner360 processes over 1.6 billion fuel retail transactions per year, across 29 countries worldwide from Norway to New Zealand. In addition to payment processing, it provides comprehensive modules for loyalty programs, payment credential issuance, pricing management, billing solutions, and customer service support. CGI PayPartner360 is a key accelerator for clients, combined with CGI's global payments expertise across all electronic payment types, including card, wire, bulk payments, and real-time payments. Read more about CGI PayPartner360 and CGI's other payments solutions.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2023 reported revenue is CA$14.30 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

