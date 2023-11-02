CGI and Google expand partnership to drive industry-specific innovation in the responsible use of generative AI

Stock Market Symbols

GIB (NYSE)

GIB.A (TSX)

www.cgi.com/newsroom

New agreement will include connecting CGI PulseAI and Google Cloud Platform to help clients accelerate time-to-value use cases

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) today announced the expansion of the company's partnership with Google to drive innovation in the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. This partnership will help clients accelerate their time-to-value from new generative AI use cases specific to their industries. As part of the agreement, CGI will leverage Google Cloud Platform (Google Cloud) to enhance the capabilities of its CGI PulseAI™ solution, a hyper-automation and decision engine platform that uses AI and machine learning models to deliver high-performance intelligent process automation.

"AI continues to be at the top of discussion agendas with clients around the world seeking trusted advice from CGI for how to responsibly move from AI experimentation to implementation—while accelerating their return on investment," said CGI President and Chief Executive Office George D. Schindler. "Our expanded partnership with Google is one of the key global alliances that will help us develop and deliver new AI-based services and solutions for clients, as well as expanded skills development opportunities for our consultants."

"Generative AI is fundamentally changing how many businesses operate, fueling a new era of cloud that can benefit virtually every area of an organization," said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. "By utilizing Google Cloud's leading GenAI capabilities, CGI can help clients unlock new insights that help them improve operations and productivity."

Google's Vertex AI will enable CGI PulseAI to build trusted industry-specific large language models that will enable the development and implementation of unique generative AI use cases for clients. For example, in the financial sector, Google Cloud's trusted data will enable CGI PulseAI to refine a tailored model, called "FinPulseAI," for financial services clients.

Likewise, unique models can be developed for other industries, increasing CGI PulseAI's rapid adaptability in meeting the industry-specific needs of clients. For example, CGI plans to explore the use of Google's MedPaLM2 model for transforming medical claims processing and validation. The initiative will merge CGI's deep health sector expertise with Google's advanced AI model to provide enhanced medical claim validation and fraud detection for health clients. Clients will be able to process medical claims faster and with greater accuracy, ensuring that each claim is legitimate and compliant. By harnessing the power of models like MedPaLM2, health providers, researchers, and administrators will have expanded tools that enable better delivery of care while expanding the boundaries of medical science for the benefit of patients and society.

Google Cloud's robust, scalable infrastructure also will accelerate clients' implementation of CGI PulseAI services by managing all computing and memory requirements, increasing the solution's customization capabilities and enabling a broader range of solution offerings. With the integration of Google Cloud and CGI PulseAI, clients can better meet today's business demands, as well as predict and address industry challenges before they emerge, helping them stay at the forefront of their industries.

CGI will launch Google AI training globally as an addition to the AI curriculum in its "CGI Academia" online university. The two companies also will develop AI sandboxes using Google Cloud technologies to support ongoing AI development in support of the delivery of innovative solutions.

CGI's end-to-end capabilities in data science and machine learning, combined with its deep domain knowledge and technology engineering skills, help clients generate new insights, experiences, and business models powered by AI. CGI PulseAI is a trademark of CGI Inc. and its related companies. For more information on the company's AI expertise and offerings, visit cgi.com .

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,500 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2022 reported revenue is C$12.87 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

SOURCE CGI Inc.