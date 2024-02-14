CGI and LocalTapiola extend long-term partnership to further advance enterprise-wide digital transformation program

News provided by

CGI Inc.

14 Feb, 2024, 05:00 ET

Stock Market Symbols
GIB (NYSE)
GIB.A (TSX)
www.cgi.com/newsroom

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) and LocalTapiola, one of the largest insurance and financial services companies in Finland, have extended their long-term strategic partnership for an additional five years as LocalTapiola advances its comprehensive business transformation program. Under the new contract, valued at CAD 284 million, CGI will apply new technologies to help LocalTapiola generate cost savings and drive operational efficiency. CGI also will continue to provide development and maintenance services for the majority of information systems within LocalTapiola's insurance business.

"LocalTapiola's partnership with CGI has led to a successful transformation journey over the past several years, so continuing our collaboration is a natural step for us," said LocalTapiola's Executive Vice-President Esa Tihilä. "Through this journey, our operations and our ability to serve customers have significantly improved."

"We have had the honor of serving as a trusted partner to LocalTapiola for more than 10 years," said Leena-Mari Lähteenmaa, President of CGI´s operations in Finland, Poland, and the Baltics. "Over this timeframe, we worked closely with LocalTapiola to advance its overall digital transformation program, one of the largest in Finland. CGI's combination of deep understanding of LocalTapiola's business and systems serves as a foundation for this digital transformation progress and we look forward to continuing to deliver high-quality, innovative services and technologies through this new contract extension."

CGI is the partner and expert of choice for P&C and life insurers, brokers, and agents across the globe, including 7 of the top 10 global insurers and 200+ clients worldwide. The company's 3,500 insurance industry professionals deliver end-to-end services and solutions that help insurers accelerate their ROI-based digitization priorities across all areas of their business, including people, processes and technology. To learn more, visit cgi.com.

About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,500 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2023 reported revenue is $14.30 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

SOURCE CGI Inc.

Also from this source

CGI's 2023 ESG Report highlights progress through responsible innovation

Stock Market Symbols GIB (NYSE) GIB.A (TSX) cgi.com/newsroom New commitment to align with Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) MONTRÉAL, Feb. 13,...

CGI reports director election results

Stock Market Symbols GIB.A (TSX) GIB (NYSE) cgi.com/newsroom MONTRÉAL, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) held its Annual...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.