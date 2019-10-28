CGI and LocalTapiola have concluded an agreement on strategic IT services

Stock Market Symbols

HELSINKI, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) announced an agreement to expand CGI's comprehensive responsibility for LocalTapiola's strategic IT services. LocalTapiola is one of the largest insurance and financial services companies in Finland. The new agreement ensures the reliability of LocalTapiola's insurance services, smooth customer journey and agile business development.

"Our transformation to a provider of lifelong security means that our services must be available continuously and without interruption. The digitalisation project that we started with CGI a few years ago, and which is the largest digitalisation project in Finland, has now reached a phase in which we can gradually harness new and modern systems as the engines for our business and service production," says Mikko Vastela, CIO of LocalTapiola.

The value of the signed agreement is EUR 40 million (approx.C$58.5 million), with the agreement covering the core systems and all support systems of LocalTapiola. Going forward, CGI will be responsible for the maintenance and further development of more than 200 different systems. In addition, the agreement covers services related to Service Integration & Management (SIAM), regarding which CGI will also be responsible for managing the activities of LocalTapiola's third party IT service providers.

"As a company, we have strong experience in the financial services industry and an extensive range of services, which means that we can provide the services to implement and accelerate digital transformation, leveraging IT solutions that best meet the business requirements. The depth of our partnership, which is based on this foundation, is unique in Finland," says Leena-Mari Lähteenmaa, President of CGI's Finland Operations.

"Over the years, CGI has proven its ability to continuously develop its operations and services in accordance with our needs. In addition, their ability to combine international service centres with development taking place in Finland has proven to be just as good as was promised to us. We have created an exceptionally strong strategic partnership and trust, on which we will be building our common future going forward, as well," says Janne Kärkkäinen, Head of ICT-Finance & Sourcing at LocalTapiola.

For LocalTapiola, as with many of its clients globally, CGI leverages its unique proximity model and also its global delivery capability. This approach provides LocalTapiola with dedicated CGI leadership in Finland, while leveraging a network of delivery centers in Europe, Asia and North America.

