CGI named a Leader in Everest Group's Guidewire Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the world's largest business and IT consulting firms, has been named a Leader in Everest Group's Guidewire Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 for property and casualty (P&C) insurance. CGI was recognized for expanding Guidewire Services into growing markets, building local and offshore delivery capabilities, and adopting geo-specific strategies in line with the company's client proximity model.

"Credible success proof points of delivering on-time Guidewire implementations, via enhanced localized delivery capabilities, have bolstered CGI's market positioning in the European Guidewire services market," says Aaditya Jain, Vice President at Everest Group. "Targeted investments in building point solutions and toolkits for test automation and accelerating product implementations, coupled with appreciation by clients on understanding of legacy modernization journeys, have contributed to CGI being recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's Guidewire Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024."

CGI offers a holistic suite of services to support P&C clients at every stage of their transformation journey, from advisory and consulting services to full implementations and ongoing support for the Guidewire platform. With a rich repository of solutions, a strong global presence, and scalable delivery capabilities, the Everest Group assessment noted that clients appreciated CGI's domain knowledge and understanding of legacy systems, which helped clients to transition to new systems smoothly.

"As the P&C industry continues to turn to cloud-based platforms, notably Guidewire, as part of their digital strategies CGI has invested in the talent and services necessary to help clients achieve business outcomes from their modernization initiatives," said Leena-Mari Lähteenmaa, President, Finland, Poland & Baltics operations and global executive for CGI's insurance business. "CGI's ranking as a Leader in this year's Everest Group assessment recognizes our expertise and partnerships with clients in delivering successful programs worldwide."

For this year's assessment, Everest Group analyzed interactions with leading insurance IT service providers, client references, and ongoing analysis of the insurance IT services market. Leaders possessed a comprehensive partnership ecosystem and strong proof points working with carriers across the Guidewire services value chain.

