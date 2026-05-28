CGI and The School District of Osceola County, Florida announce strategic partnership to modernize ERP system

FAIRFAX, Va., and KISSIMMEE, Fla., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the world's largest independent technology and professional services firms, and The School District of Osceola County, Florida (SDOC) is announcing the award of a contract to CGI, following a competitive procurement process, to implement a modern, cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution.

CGI and SDOC will partner to deliver a District-wide business modernization initiative that replaces fragmented, aging technology systems with an integrated, scalable solution aligned with the District's current and future needs. Through this partnership, CGI will implement its CGI Advantage® ERP platform – its purpose-built, AI-enabled solution, architected specifically for public sector organizations. The platform will unify financial management, procurement, performance budgeting, and human capital management capabilities into a single system, providing real-time financial visibility and a reliable foundation for compliance, transparency, and strategic insights.

"We are excited to partner with CGI to implement a modern ERP system that will strengthen our district's operational efficiency and ensure our schools have the support they need to serve students effectively," said Peter Thorne, CIO of the School District of Osceola County. "This investment will streamline processes, improve data-driven decision-making, and allow us to better align resources with the needs of our classrooms while delivering meaningful cost savings for our District."

Embedded directly into day-to-day workflows, CGI Advantage's AI capabilities will enhance decision-making and strengthen financial stewardship across the District. Most importantly, this transformation allows schools and departments to redirect time and resources toward supporting students, educators, and the community, while positioning them for long-term scalability, compliance, and cost efficiency.

In addition, Samantha, the CGI Advantage generative AI chatbot, enables users to quickly access information by answering questions, summarizing content from multiple sources, and providing step-by-step guidance for complex tasks. Advantage Assistant, an embedded, context-aware AI support tool, delivers real-time guidance within the application, helping users navigate processes and complete tasks confidently. These capabilities will support the complex funding, compliance, and workforce requirements unique to school districts, while enabling greater transparency, accountability, and strategic clarity across the District.

"The CGI Advantage platform is designed specifically for public sector organizations, and we look forward to helping the District streamline operations, enhance the user experience, and deliver better outcomes for students and staff," said Phillip Miles, Senior Vice-President & Business Unit Leader, CGI. "This partnership marks an important milestone in the District's transformation."

CGI will serve as both the software provider and implementation partner, providing the District with a single point of accountability. The implementation began in April 2026, following a minimum viable product-based approach aligned with the District's operational calendar and priorities.

About CGI Advantage

CGI Advantage is a unified ERP platform featuring a powerful combination of modern technology and built-for-government solutions. This secure, intuitive platform organically meets state and local government requirements and streamlines financial management, human resources, performance budgeting, procurement, and business intelligence operations. A proven solution, CGI Advantage is based on more than 50 years of public sector expertise and is supported by an active client community that values innovation and access to CGI's global network of experts. Learn more at cgi.com/advantage.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent technology and professional services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

About The School District of Osceola County, Florida

The School District of Osceola County serves a diverse and growing student population in Central Florida. The District is committed to delivering high-quality education and operational excellence to support student success and community growth.

SOURCE CGI Technologies and Solutions, Inc.