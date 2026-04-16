City of Springfield, Illinois goes live on CGI Advantage® to modernize financial and workforce management

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the world's largest independent technology and professional services firms, today announced the successful go-live of the City of Springfield's upgraded financial and workforce management system on CGI Advantage®, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform purpose-built for government. Delivered in just 13 months, below the 18-to-24-month industry norm, the implementation marks a major milestone in the City's transition from legacy systems to a modern, secure and resilient cloud environment.

With this transformation, the City addresses end-of-life hardware risks and workforce capacity challenges while standardizing business processes across departments. The upgraded solution improves time and leave tracking, strengthens security and provides real-time analytics to support informed decision-making for 15 departments with over 1,400 employees across the city.

"This successful transition to a cloud-based platform positions Springfield to operate more efficiently and securely while better supporting our workforce and residents," said Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher. "CGI Advantage provides modern tools and greater resilience, helping ensure continuity of critical services now and into the future."

Springfield now benefits from a modern, enterprise-wide SaaS environment managed by CGI, reducing operational risk. The SaaS model delivers continuous updates and improved security while minimizing disruption to City operations.

"Through our local proximity model and shared commitment to results, we worked side-by-side with the City to modernize critical financial and workforce systems while reducing risk and accelerating time to value," said Steven Waller, Senior Vice-President, Consulting Services and Business Unit Leader, U.S. Chicago, CGI. "Being close to our clients enables the kind of partnership-driven delivery that helps governments move forward with confidence and achieve meaningful outcomes."

The project also included transitioning from SAP BusinessObjects to CGI Advantage Insight, improving reporting capabilities and data visibility across the organization. Extensive staff training during implementation ensured City employees were upskilled in modern best practices and prepared to fully leverage new capabilities.

"Springfield's go-live demonstrates how governments can move to a modern SaaS platform quickly and responsibly through disciplined execution and strong technology alignment," said Surabhi Subramanyam, Senior Vice-President, Consulting Services and Business Unit Leader, Government Solutions, CGI. "By delivering a secure, cloud-based solution with proven capabilities, we helped the City reduce risk, modernize operations and meet an aggressive timeline without compromising quality."

About CGI Advantage

CGI Advantage is a unified ERP platform featuring a powerful combination of modern technology and built-for-government solutions. This secure, intuitive platform organically meets state and local government requirements and streamlines financial management, human resources, performance budgeting, procurement, and business intelligence operations. A proven solution, CGI Advantage is based on 50 years of public sector expertise and is supported by an active client community that values innovation and access to CGI's global network of experts. Learn more at cgi.com/advantage.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent technology and professional services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

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SOURCE CGI Technologies and Solutions, Inc.