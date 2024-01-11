CGI awarded contract to modernize Commonwealth of Virginia's child support system

CGI Inc.

11 Jan, 2024

Virginia Department of Social Services to leverage CGI Transcendto improve outcomes for children and families 

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) today announced the award of a new contract by the Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) to modernize the legacy system supporting its Division of Child Support Enforcement (DCSE), enabling VDSS to retire the decades-old mainframe transfer system. CGI will utilize CGI Transcend for Child Support, the company's platform-based solution designed to meet the unique requirements of state human services agencies. CGI's partnership and expertise will enable Virginia to drive critical innovation in health and human services and improve outcomes for children and families across the Commonwealth.

"We are excited to announce a partnership with CGI that will help us reimagine how we serve Virginia's families," said Craig Burshem, Deputy Commissioner of State Programs at VDSS. "CGI's vast experience and industry-leading capabilities will support our digital transformation and provide a more positive experience that will engage parents, benefit case managers, and elevate families."

Virginia families participating in child support programs will experience CGI's innovative and user-friendly technology with simplified processes, streamlined sign-up forms, and automated entry that will expedite timelines for receiving support. For DCSE staff, the intuitive interface is easy to learn and incorporates built-in AI, machine learning, and analytics to help direct attention to the most urgent cases and drive positive outcomes enabled through technology.

"With CGI Transcend, our government clients can leverage data to identify underserved populations and communities, increase participation and engagement of families, and ultimately better shape their child support and child welfare policies and practices," said Jimmy Schatte, Vice-President Consulting Services and U.S. State and Local Government National Strategy Lead, CGI.  

CGI Transcend integrates seamlessly with external systems and helps agencies harness their data to make more informed decisions about evolving citizen services and operations. Moreover, with diversity, equity, and inclusion as a foundational design, the platform captures REaL (race, ethnicity, and language) data and provides agencies with real-time data and analytics to address bias and promote data equity.

The implementation of CGI Transcend represents a significant government sector shift towards software-as-a-service (SaaS), offering child support agencies the lowest level of risk with the highest potential for cost savings, and the flexibility required to adapt to future innovations and technologies. CGI Transcend's low-code, no-code configuration is built on Salesforce and integrates industry-leading solutions such as Snowflake.

"We are proud to partner with the Commonwealth of Virginia to deliver a unified solution that will improve the citizen experience for many Virginians," said Vijay Srinivasan, Senior Vice-President of CGI's U.S. South operations. "CGI has an established track record with more than 25 years of experience partnering with states on child welfare and child support modernization efforts. As pioneers in the industry, we've reimagined the possibilities, applied our know-how and invested in a solution that will bring clients long-awaited modernization."

