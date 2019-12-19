CGI files 2019 Annual Disclosure Documents

Stock Market Symbols

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) today filed with the securities regulators in Canada and in the United States its Management Proxy Circular for its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders that will be held on January 29, 2020.

CGI also filed its 2019 Annual Information Form with the Canadian securities regulators and its Fiscal 2019 Results (which is referred to as its "2019 Annual Report" for the purposes hereof) on Form 40-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

An electronic version of CGI's annual filings, including its Management Proxy Circular, 2019 Annual Information Form and 2019 Annual Report on Form 40-F, are available on CGI's website at cgi.com/investors.

Notice and Access

CGI uses the Notice and Access rules adopted by Canadian securities regulators to reduce the volume of paper in the materials distributed for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. For the purposes of the Notice and Access process, the Management Proxy Circular and other relevant materials are available here and on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at sedar.com.

Shareholders who wish to receive a paper copy of the meeting materials may obtain them free of charge. To request a paper copy of the meeting materials before the meeting, registered shareholders and non-objecting beneficial shareholders may call toll free at 1-866-962-0498 within North America or +1-514-982-8716 outside North America and enter the control number as indicated on the Notice of Meeting. Objecting beneficial shareholders may request a paper copy of the materials by calling Broadridge Investor Communications Corporation toll-free at 1-877-907-7643.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 77,500 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With Fiscal 2019 reported revenue of C$12.1 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

