CGI positioned as Leader in 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Banking Payment Hub Platforms

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - CGI Inc. (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, today announced its positioning as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Banking Payment Hub Platforms*.

The report evaluated vendors based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision, assessing how well they deliver banking payment hub capabilities today and how effectively they are positioned to support banks' future transformation needs. CGI's position as a Leader within the Magic Quadrant reflects the Gartner assessment of the company's execution capabilities and strategic vision within the banking payment hub platform market.

"As a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Banking Payment Hub Platforms, we believe CGI draws on deep expertise in payment markets, long-standing partnerships with banks, and extensive knowledge of local and cross-border payment requirements to help clients run secure, efficient and compliant payment businesses. We are committed to delivering solutions that create tangible value for our clients," said Andy Schmidt, Vice-President and Global Industry Lead for Banking, CGI.

"For CGI, this recognition reflects our ongoing focus on supporting financial institutions as they modernize their payments capabilities. Our clients rely on us for both our technology solutions and expertise needed to navigate an increasingly complex payments landscape. CGI All Payments provides a practical and resilient approach to modernization, enabling banks to evolve their payments environments at their own pace," said Jeffrey Polyak, Senior Vice-President Consulting Services and Business Unit Leader, U.S. Commercial Solutions, CGI.

CGI All Payments is a modular payments platform built on global industry standards and deployed across cloud environments. It supports real-time, high-value and bulk payments, with coverage of domestic and international payment schemes. The platform is used to support the modernization and operation of payments infrastructures, including the introduction of new payment services, processing efficiency, cost management and transparency. CGI complements the platform with payments domain expertise, structured delivery and transparent commercial models.

By combining proven technology, deep domain expertise, and hands-on delivery capabilities, CGI addresses real-world payments challenges across the ecosystem. From end-to-end transformation to ISO 20022-compliant real-time payment rails and cross-border services, CGI helps clients modernize what matters most, minimizing risk and moving at a competitive pace.

*2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Banking Payment Hub Platforms (#G00825042, January 2026)

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

