CGI joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA)

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) announces today that it is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). This new collaboration with MISA provides CGI access to Microsoft's security product portfolio, offering greater value and comprehensive security to clients.

"Security is a team effort and is something that we work closely with our partners on incorporating in everything we do at CGI," says Raymond Daoud, Vice-President, and Chief Security Officer at CGI. "Operating with confidence is important for any business to succeed. With the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, CGI offers a more holistic and comprehensive approach for our clients through cutting edge research and development, enriching security solutions and advanced integration capabilities to ultimately enable them, in their digital transformation journey."

MISA is an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft's security technology to better defend against a world of increasing threats.

"Members of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), integrate their security solutions with Microsoft's security technology to gain more signal, increase visibility and better protect against threats," says Maria Thomson, Director, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. "By extending Microsoft's security capabilities across the ecosystem, we help our shared clients succeed."

CGI partners with clients globally to reinvent and secure their businesses for the future through the delivery of innovative and advanced cybersecurity services in complex environments, including the defense and intelligence sectors. For more than four decades, CGI has worked closely with commercial, government and international security associations and standards bodies. For more information about CGI's cybersecurity offerings, visit CGI.com.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,500 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2023 reported revenue is $14.30 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

