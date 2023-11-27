CGI joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA)

News provided by

CGI Inc.

27 Nov, 2023, 06:30 ET

Stock Market Symbols
GIB (NYSE)
GIB.A (TSX)
cgi.com/newsroom

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) announces today that it is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). This new collaboration with MISA provides CGI access to Microsoft's security product portfolio, offering greater value and comprehensive security to clients.

"Security is a team effort and is something that we work closely with our partners on incorporating in everything we do at CGI," says Raymond Daoud, Vice-President, and Chief Security Officer at CGI. "Operating with confidence is important for any business to succeed. With the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, CGI offers a more holistic and comprehensive approach for our clients through cutting edge research and development, enriching security solutions and advanced integration capabilities to ultimately enable them, in their digital transformation journey."

MISA is an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft's security technology to better defend against a world of increasing threats.

"Members of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), integrate their security solutions with Microsoft's security technology to gain more signal, increase visibility and better protect against threats," says Maria Thomson, Director, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. "By extending Microsoft's security capabilities across the ecosystem, we help our shared clients succeed."

CGI partners with clients globally to reinvent and secure their businesses for the future through the delivery of innovative and advanced cybersecurity services in complex environments, including the defense and intelligence sectors. For more than four decades, CGI has worked closely with commercial, government and international security associations and standards bodies. For more information about CGI's cybersecurity offerings, visit CGI.com.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,500 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2023 reported revenue is $14.30 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

SOURCE CGI Inc.

Also from this source

CGI reports strong fourth quarter and Fiscal 2023 results

Stock Market Symbols GIB.A (TSX) GIB (NYSE) cgi.com/newsroom Fourth quarter revenue up 8.0% and diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) up 16.6% Q4-F2023...

CGI and Google expand partnership to drive industry-specific innovation in the responsible use of generative AI

Stock Market Symbols GIB (NYSE) GIB.A (TSX) www.cgi.com/newsroom New agreement will include connecting CGI PulseAI and Google Cloud Platform to help...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

High Tech Security

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.