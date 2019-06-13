CGI named first-ever Scaled Agile® Global Transformation Partner

Stock Market Symbols

CGI professionals gain access to IT methodology that drives increased quality and productivity for clients' digital acceleration initiatives worldwide

MONTREAL, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) is pleased to be named as the inaugural Scaled Agile Global Transformation Partner. As part of CGI's portfolio of capabilities, the company leverages the Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe®) to enable end-to-end consulting for clients, producing accelerated business outcomes. For 77,000 consultants globally, this partner distinction further illustrates CGI's proven ability to provide value to the largest and most complex enterprises around the globe.

Scaled Agile is a leader in the development of agile approaches and learning programs, working with thousands of experts and hundreds of partner organizations globally. CGI's partnership with Scaled Agile began in 2016. In collaboration with CGI and others, Scaled Agile created the Global Transformation Partner designation to identify partners with leading global capabilities. CGI is proud to be the first global IT services organization with this designation.

As just one example of CGI's ability to leverage SAFe approaches to accelerate client results, CGI helped a major global retailer implement a customer engagement platform in just 20 weeks, when the program was originally planned for delivery over two years. For that client, the platform yielded 3.9 million customer relationships in seven months, demonstrating the value of agile approaches.

"CGI's clients are delivering global solutions that span geographies, brands and product lines. The fast, effective and consistent implementation of agile approaches, such as SAFe, are becoming a necessity for organizations in order for them to provide the best services to their customers. These agile approaches further enable end-to-end consulting, and align our clients' business and technology leaders for more powerful outcomes. We believe these approaches are a key way for our clients to manage the cultural change that accompanies a digital transformation," said Dave Henderson, President of U.S. Commercial and State Government Operations at CGI.

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With approximately 77,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from IT and business consulting to systems integration, outsourcing services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With Fiscal 2018 reported revenue of C$11.5 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

