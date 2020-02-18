CGI opens new innovation center in Montréal

Stock Market Symbols

GIB (NYSE)

GIB.A (TSX)

www.cgi.com/newsroom

Center to showcase global solutions and enable co-innovation with clients

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) is pleased to announce the opening of a new innovation center in Montreal, showcasing CGI's cross-industry innovations with its clients from around the world, and offering clients unique co-innovation opportunities.

Clients and business leaders are invited to experience an immersive visit, taking advantage of virtual and augmented reality, artificial intelligence and other innovative tools that leverage key emerging technologies, CGI's best industry innovations, and CGI's intellectual property solutions. The center also is equipped with a state-of-the-art design thinking space where clients, guided by CGI experts, can build digitization roadmaps and spark new thinking—from ideation to rapid prototypes—with a process designed to generate applied innovations. For CGI consultants, this facility also provides a collaborative environment to test and evolve innovations, and a space to share advances with the local community.

"The new center is an extension of our proximity model," said Guy Vigeant, President of CGI's Canadian operations. "CGI's global network of innovation centers and labs enables us to collaborate and innovate locally with our clients. The center also will help us attract new talent to our growing team of approximately 11,000 professionals in Canada, which is spread across 21 offices and 11 centers of excellence, and delivers end-to-end services."

"Montreal is one of the world's top cities for artificial intelligence, among other emerging technologies," added Michael Godin, Senior Vice-President, CGI. "Our new innovation center demonstrates our commitment to take an active part in the ecosystem, providing clients and CGI teams with a dedicated space where they can connect, think, explore, innovate and, most of all, get inspired."

Based on the findings of in-depth interviews with 1,550 business and technology leaders around the world, CGI's 2019 Client Global Insights reveals that consistent application of innovation is a pressing concern for clients, and developing new products or services is a top priority. The company's new Montreal innovation center is designed to help clients identify, prioritize and apply relevant innovations to improve their performance.

More than 65 Montreal-based and international clients already have explored the innovation center as part of a phase 1 pre-launch.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 77,500 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With Fiscal 2019 reported revenue of C$12.1 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.



SOURCE CGI Inc.

Related Links

www.cgi.com

