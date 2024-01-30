CGI partners with Posti to deliver digital messaging services that respond to fast-changing customer and security demands

Stock Market Symbols

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) and Posti Group, the leading delivery and logistics services provider in Finland, Sweden, and the Baltics, have entered a 10-year strategic partnership for the development and delivery of digital multichannel messaging services. Through the agreement, Posti will partner with CGI on production of these services, and transfer 88 professionals who are based in Finland, Poland, Latvia and Estonia. In addition, CGI will partner with Posti to modernize the digital messaging technology. The collaboration will empower Posti to respond more effectively to their customers' rapidly changing expectations, as well as future cybersecurity and operational security requirements.

"Based on our earlier collaboration with CGI in other areas, such as software robotics and payroll services, we are aware of and confident in CGI's digital service production expertise and quality," said Kimmo Salakka, Vice President of Strategy, Offering, and IT at Postal Services, a business group within Posti Group. "The agreed partnership ensures digital solutions that are critical for supporting multi-channel messaging at Posti. This is also significant news from a customer and consumer point of view, as the offering and services and the security of communication will improve. CGI is a company we can trust to deliver the new digital messaging solutions we require, as well as to treat our 88 transitioning professionals with exceptional care."

"We are pleased with Posti's trust in our capabilities, as well as with the highly skilled Posti professionals who are transitioning to CGI and will subsequently benefit from a wide range of opportunities for developing their skills and careers, along with highly competitive benefits, including the best share purchase program in our industry," said Leena-Mari Lähteenmaa, President of CGI´s operations in Finland, Poland and Baltics.

"Digital messaging touches everyone," she continued. "For Posti customers, it appears in shipment notifications, applications for services, invoices, and so much more. Digital messaging must be reliable and secure, as well as free of interruptions. Through our digital messaging and technology modernization services, , enabling it to provide better customer service, strengthen security, and position itself for future growth."

CGI helps logistics firms worldwide drive business transformation through IT modernization, Internet of Things, digital insights, cybersecurity, and other advanced technologies—enabling them to meet customer demands, drive efficiencies, and save costs.

