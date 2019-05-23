CGI receives global award for best trade finance software

Stock Market Symbols

LONDON, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) receives Leader in Trade Award for Best Trade Finance Software Provider from GTR. The GTR Leaders in Trade Awards highlight excellence in the trade, commodity, supply chain, export finance and fintech markets. GTR's annual awards dinner on May 2 in London celebrated and commemorated the achievements of the world's leading trade finance banks and service providers over the past year.

"CGI is honored to receive the Leader in Trade Award for Best Trade Finance Software Provider from GTR," said Frank Tezzi, Vice President, Trade & Supply Chain, at CGI. "It is a testament to our world-class CGI Trade & Supply Chain Team and CGI Trade360. We also want to congratulate our many CGI client partners who received awards."



About CGI Trade360

CGI Trade360 delivers all of the software, infrastructure and support resources necessary to power a bank's global trade business. Delivered as a software as a service (SaaS), CGI Trade360 enables banks to provide the full range of traditional trade, supply chain (payables, receivables), cash and collateral management services to their customers—anywhere, anytime—on a single, integrated and global platform.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 77,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from IT and business consulting to systems integration, outsourcing services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With annual revenue of C$10.8 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

