CGI recognized as a Major Player for Worldwide Cloud Professional Services in IDC MarketScape Report

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the world's largest business and IT consulting firms, has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2024 Vendor Assessment*. CGI's key strengths in cloud are in its ability to partner with clients to co-create, deliver and manage innovative cloud-based digital business solutions at pace and scale.

"CGI has tightly bound its cloud professional and managed services businesses over the past few years to enable clients to more successfully transform into digital businesses," said Gard Little, Research Vice President at IDC. "CGI heavily leverages its global alliances with all the major hyperscalers in partnering with its clients.

This approach enables, what CGI believes, are the six cloud imperatives to become adaptive, resilient, and future-proofed: cloud strategy, portfolio rationalization, innovation, integration, outcomes-focused delivery, and operational excellence."

According to the IDC MarketScape, "CGI's strengths are the company's next-generation tools and methodologies and helping clients justify their cloud professional services expenditures. CGI also exhibited to IDC a well-articulated plan for customer retention and for growing revenue per employee in the near term."

"We believe this recognition by IDC MarketScape highlights CGI's comprehensive cloud professional services, which are essential for enabling clients to drive business agility and innovation within their digital strategies," said Mayank Bhargava, Vice President and Cloud Modernization Practice Leader in CGI's U.S. operations.

"According to CGI's most recent annual global proprietary research, CXOs and their direct reports plan to significantly increase cloud migration and application modernization over the next two years, with a strong focus on enabling AI capabilities. This shift necessitates that organizations accelerate and future-proof their digital journeys through enhanced and strategic use of the cloud, which is pivotal for AI integration," continues Mayank Bhargava. "As a pioneer in cloud services, CGI offers a deep and broad portfolio of services and solutions designed to help our clients adapt to constantly evolving market realities, thereby accelerating the business outcomes they expect from their technology investments."

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

