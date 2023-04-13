CGI recognized as a Solutions Partner for Microsoft Cloud

Stock Market Symbols

MONTRÉAL, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) has earned a Solutions Partner for Microsoft Cloud designation, completing all six Solutions Partner requirements within the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program. The designation demonstrates CGI's extensive Microsoft-focused cloud capabilities and builds on the company's long-term success in delivering innovative cloud projects for clients across industries.

"With this achievement, CGI has delivered incredible impact – bolstering the capabilities of Microsoft's partners to exceed customer expectations," said Dan Rippey, Global Lead for the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program. "Their ability to innovate across all of our commercial solution areas puts CGI in a position of strength, delivering the total value of the Microsoft Cloud. CGI continues to impress by going deep in multiple partner specializations across workloads that are driving customer demand in a growing and constantly-evolving addressable market. Our customers are actively seeking this level of expertise, and CGI is here to deliver."

"We are pleased to receive this designation from Microsoft as we continue to expand and deepen our services associated with the key technology platforms of our global alliance partners," says Tim Hurlebaus, President, U.S. Commercial and State Government at CGI and Global Executive Sponsor for CGI's Microsoft Alliance. "With the know-how of our 8,000+ Microsoft-certified experts, combined with CGI's other technology platform certifications and end-to-end services offerings, we are well positioned to continue providing clients a range of technology options to ensure the best business outcomes for their organizations."

As a global Microsoft partner, CGI achieved all six Solutions Partner designations for Microsoft Cloud, including designations for business applications, data and artificial intelligence, digital and app innovation, infrastructure, security, and modern work for enterprises. The seventh designation—Solution Partner for Microsoft Cloud—is awarded only to companies that have achieved the other six designations.

