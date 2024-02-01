CGI reports director election results

News provided by

CGI Inc.

01 Feb, 2024, 09:29 ET

Stock Market Symbols
GIB.A (TSX)
GIB (NYSE)
cgi.com/newsroom

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (EST) via live webcast.

All 15 directors proposed for election at the meeting were elected by shareholders on a vote by electronic ballot. The ballots cast and proxies received by CGI for the election of directors were as follows:

Votes for

Votes withheld

%

%

Sophie Brochu

99.45 %

0.55 %

George A. Cope

97.95 %

2.05 %

Jacynthe Côté

99.82 %

0.18 %

Julie Godin

99.08 %

0.92 %

Serge Godin

96.87 %

3.13 %

André Imbeau

99.31 %

0.69 %

Gilles Labbé

98.79 %

1.21 %

Michael B. Pedersen

96.93 %

3.07 %

Stephen S. Poloz

99.69 %

0.31 %

Mary G. Powell

97.93 %

2.07 %

Alison C. Reed

99.69 %

0.31 %

Michael E. Roach

99.29 %

0.71 %

George D. Schindler

99.47 %

0.53 %

Kathy N. Waller

98.88 %

1.12 %

Frank Witter

96.73 %

3.27 %

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,500 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2023 reported revenue is $14.30 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

SOURCE CGI Inc.

Also from this source

CGI reports first quarter Fiscal 2024 results

Stock Market Symbols GIB.A (TSX) GIB (NYSE) cgi.com/newsroom Revenue up 4.4% and book-to-bill ratio1 of 116.2% Q1-F2024 performance highlights...

CGI renews its Normal Course Issuer Bid

Stock Market Symbols GIB.A (TSX) GIB (NYSE) cgi.com/newsroom MONTRÉAL, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) announced today that ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.