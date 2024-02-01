CGI reports director election results

Stock Market Symbols

GIB.A (TSX)

GIB (NYSE)

cgi.com/newsroom

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (EST) via live webcast.

All 15 directors proposed for election at the meeting were elected by shareholders on a vote by electronic ballot. The ballots cast and proxies received by CGI for the election of directors were as follows:



Votes for Votes withheld

% % Sophie Brochu 99.45 % 0.55 % George A. Cope 97.95 % 2.05 % Jacynthe Côté 99.82 % 0.18 % Julie Godin 99.08 % 0.92 % Serge Godin 96.87 % 3.13 % André Imbeau 99.31 % 0.69 % Gilles Labbé 98.79 % 1.21 % Michael B. Pedersen 96.93 % 3.07 % Stephen S. Poloz 99.69 % 0.31 % Mary G. Powell 97.93 % 2.07 % Alison C. Reed 99.69 % 0.31 % Michael E. Roach 99.29 % 0.71 % George D. Schindler 99.47 % 0.53 % Kathy N. Waller 98.88 % 1.12 % Frank Witter 96.73 % 3.27 %

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,500 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2023 reported revenue is $14.30 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

SOURCE CGI Inc.