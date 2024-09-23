CGI selected by Harley-Davidson Financial Services to streamline loan origination system

Stock Market Symbols

Modernized solution will introduce a seamless, AI-enabled financing journey for Harley-Davidson customers and enhanced flexibility for dealers



FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, today announced its selection by Harley-Davidson Financial Services (Harley-Davidson) to modernize their loan origination system. By replacing disparate IT platforms with the unified CGI Credit Studio, Harley-Davidson will gain a streamlined, AI-enabled financing process that introduces greater flexibility for their dealers and delivers an intuitive buying experience for motorcycle enthusiasts.

"At the heart of this exciting collaboration with CGI lies a commitment to empowering riders to realize their dreams of owning a Harley-Davidson motorcycle," said Charles Do, Senior Vice-President of Harley-Davidson Financial Services. "By simplifying the financing process and providing transparent, accessible information, the new system will enable customers to make informed decisions and embark on their next adventure with confidence."

The new CGI financing platform supports the complete credit lifecycle, enabling Harley-Davidson to simplify the financing process for buyers by seamlessly connecting financing steps and reducing duplicative activities in the loan application journey. For dealers, the platform will shorten the buy window and enhance deal flexibility. The result will be improved collaboration between dealers and customers, enhancing the insights-driven customer experience. The system will also enable buyers to explore the rider lifestyle with offers featuring Harley-Davidson merchandise and riding experiences at the point of purchase.

To continuously enhance the dealer and buyer experience, CGI Credit Studio will enable Harley-Davidson to adapt dynamically throughout the loan application process, responding to shifting customer preferences and market conditions to boost satisfaction and improve conversion rates. The system will continually expand decision data to maximize customer and dealer value while reducing back-end losses. With a focus on lowering total solution costs, CGI's industry-leading Credit Studio solution simplifies the credit technology landscape and delivers on Return-on-Investment business cases for a streamlined and cost-effective approach.

"Built on the shared values of innovation and an unrelenting focus on the customer experience, our partnership with Harley-Davidson Financial Services will produce a new loan origination system that reimagines the financing journey for Harley-Davidson customers and creates value for one of the world's most iconic brands," said Tim Hurlebaus, President, U.S. Commercial and State Government operations at CGI.

