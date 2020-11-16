CGI supports UK Ministry of Defence's digitization of healthcare

Stock Market Symbols

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The UK Ministry of Defence and CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) have reached a strategic milestone in defining the migration of services to the MOD secure cloud as part of the CORTISONE programme. The MOD has contracted with CGI, to be a key member of their supplier ecosystem to transition the digital delivery of healthcare for the UK's Armed Forces, while sustaining existing services. Programme CORTISONE will establish a sustainable, integrated, cohesive and enduring information capability that will fully and effectively support the delivery of evidence-based medical and dental health and healthcare outputs, in order to achieve the aim of the Defence Medical Services (DMS).

CGI is continuing to maintain the provision of the UK Armed Forces Medics' access to patient records whilst disaggregating this service and integrating with the future defence medical capability working collaboratively with other suppliers utilising the MOD SAFe Agile Framework. The future defence medical capability will be an open architecture solution that will enable UK Armed Forces Medics to use a wider range of COTS medical applications and have a closer alignment and integration with the UK NHS to help improve care for UK Armed Forces and their families.

As part of CGI's ongoing support to MOD it has responded by rapidly delivering the ability to send text messages containing COVID-19 advisory notifications to their entire patient population and establish near real-time statistical reports on the COVID-19 impact on its people.

Neil Timms, Senior Vice President of UK Space, Defence & Intelligence at CGI said, "For over 15 years, CGI has enabled Armed Forces Medics to access over 700,000 patient records so that they can provide the right medical treatment in peace and in times of crisis through the Defence Medical Information Capability Programme. We are proud to be part of the vital digital transformation of UK Defence Medical through CORTISONE evolving it to a modern open architecture. This will enable the military to take advantage of exciting developments in medical systems and to enhance interoperability with the NHS."

CGI will enable the move of the existing Defence Medical Information Capability Programme to a more flexible and adaptable open architecture based on the MOD's private secure cloud though the use of Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) methodologies. CGI was named as a Scaled Agile Global Transformation Partner in 2019, the first global IT services organization to achieve this designation. As a Key Supplier to Defence Digital, CGI will work in close partnership with the MOD to achieve the CORTISONE aims through proven agile approaches adapted from other key MOD programmes such as the Defensive Cyber Capability and the National Space Operations Centre.

CGI has been delivering mission-critical secure IT systems to the UK Ministry of Defence for over 40 years and has longstanding expertise in providing secure electronic medical record services to public and private health organisations to improve clinical efficiency and effectiveness for millions of patients worldwide.

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 76,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With Fiscal 2020 reported revenue of C$12.16 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

