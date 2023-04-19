CGI to release second quarter fiscal 2023 results on April 26
Apr 19, 2023, 06:30 ET
MONTRÉAL, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) will release results for its second quarter fiscal year 2023, ended March 31, 2023, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 before the markets open. Management will host a conference call to discuss results and answer questions at 9:00 a.m. (EDT).
Who:
George D. Schindler, President and Chief Executive Officer
Steve Perron, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer
What:
Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results
When:
Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (EDT)
Conference Call:
1-888-396-8049 Conference ID: 66993424
Webcast:
A live webcast of the quarterly results conference call may be accessed through the IR
Podcast:
A replay will be available for download later in the day.
RSS Feed:
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,250 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2022 reported revenue is $12.87 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.
