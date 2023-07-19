CGI to release third quarter fiscal 2023 results on July 26

CGI Inc.

19 Jul, 2023, 06:30 ET

MONTRÉAL, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) will release results for its third quarter fiscal year 2023, ended June 30, 2023, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, before the markets open. Management will host a conference call to discuss results and answer questions at 9:00 a.m. (EDT).

George D. Schindler, President and Chief Executive Officer, 
Steve Perron, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer


Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results


Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. (EDT)


1-888-396-8049 Conference ID: 22098618. Interested parties may access a replay of the
call by dialing +1-877-674-7070 Passcode: 098618, until August 26, 2023.


A live webcast of the quarterly results conference call may be accessed through the IR section
of our website where a replay will also be archived. Listeners should allow ample
time to access the webcast and supporting slides.


A replay will be available for download later in the day.


Subscribe via our newsroom to receive the latest news releases and podcasts.
About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2022 reported revenue is $12.87 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

