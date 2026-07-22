CGI to release third quarter fiscal 2026 results on July 29

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CGI Inc.

Jul 22, 2026, 06:30 ET

Stock Market Symbols
GIB.A (TSX)
GIB (NYSE)
cgi.com/newsroom

MONTRÉAL, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) will release results for its third quarter fiscal year 2026, ended June 30, 2026, on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 before the markets open. Management will host a conference call to discuss results and answer questions at 9:00 a.m. (EDT).

Who:     

Tim Hurlebaus, President and Chief Executive Officer     
Steve Perron, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer


What:  

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results


When:  

Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. (EDT)


Conference Call:

1-800-717-1738 Conference ID: 69190. Interested parties may access a replay of the call by
dialing +1-888-660-6264 Passcode: 69190, until August 29, 2026.


Webcast:  

A live webcast of the quarterly results conference call may be accessed through the IR section 
of our website where a replay will also be archived. Listeners should allow ample time to access
the webcast and supporting slides.


Podcast:   

A replay will be available for download later in the day.


RSS Feed:  

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About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is $15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

SOURCE CGI Inc.

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