CGI wins $222.9 million contract to develop electronic Procurement System (ePS) for U.S. Navy and Marine Corps

Company to leverage its proprietary Momentum® Acquisitions software to provide a single, enterprise-wide contract writing and management system

FAIRFAX, VA, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) announced it has been awarded a 10-year, $222.9 million contract by the Space and Naval War Systems Command (SPAWAR) Program Executive Office for Enterprise Information Systems to develop the electronic Procurement System (ePS), an end-to-end contract writing system that will provide U.S. Navy and Marine Corps personnel with standardized, comprehensive contract and procurement management for services, supplies, construction and grants. Under the contract, the Navy and Marine Corps will use CGI's proprietary Momentum® Acquisitions software to process all of the Navy and Marine Corps' contract requirements electronically from inception to closeout, while incorporating flexibility to interface with other Department of Defense (DoD), federal, financial and industry systems.

Momentum Acquisitions' auditability, interoperability and security will allow the Navy and the Marine Corps to reduce costs, as the solution relies on highly configurable commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) software for all of its functionality. This approach allows for significant centralization that can address the unique user requirements of individual organizations all within the same Momentum Acquisitions solution. The ultimate goal is to deliver a single, enterprise-wide contract writing and management system designed to put capabilities in the warfighters' hands faster and more efficiently.

Momentum Acquisitions is a highly configurable commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) procurement solution specifically designed for federal acquisition leaders, contracting officers, contract managers and administrators. Equipped to support the most up-to-date federal procurement laws, mandates and initiatives and compliant with all Federal Acquisition Regulations (FAR), Momentum Acquisitions provides agencies with the configurability and interoperability to support emerging requirements, reduce total lifecycle costs, reduce risk and increase user acceptance. Additionally, Momentum Acquisitions supports all stages of the acquisition lifecycle—from initial planning and sourcing through post-award, contract management and closeout—enabling team collaboration using an electronic contract file throughout all acquisition phases.

CGI was also awarded a contract in 2017 to develop the Army Contract Writing System (ACWS) which provides the U.S. Army with a single contract writing system that enables a standardized acquisition process across the entire enterprise. The result is that Momentum Acquisitions will ultimately support more than half of DoD contract spending on services, products, major weapons systems and grants.

"We're pleased to provide the Navy and Marine Corps with our Momentum Acquisitions solution to modernize their contract writing enterprise," said CGI Federal President Tim Hurlebaus. "We believe that our proven technical and management approach will help deliver a user-friendly, fully interoperable, secure and auditable ePS that meets their diverse and emerging stakeholder requirements and look forward to working collaboratively with Navy personnel on this all-important deployment."

About CGI Federal

CGI Federal Inc. is a wholly-owned U.S. operating subsidiary of CGI Inc., dedicated to partnering with federal agencies to provide solutions for defense, civilian, healthcare and intelligence missions. Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With approximately 77,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from IT and business consulting to systems integration, outsourcing services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With annual revenue of C$11.5 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at www.cgi.com.



