CGI's 2022 ESG Report details its progress in building a more sustainable and inclusive world for all

Stock Market Symbols

GIB (NYSE)

GIB.A (TSX)

cgi.com/newsroom

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) announces the publication of its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, which details the company's commitments, quantified targets and progress on its three global priorities of People, Communities and Climate.

"As a leading global business and IT services firm, we understand the important role we play in operating as a responsible and ethical company on behalf of our three stakeholders—clients, consultants and professionals, and shareholders," said George D. Schindler, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud to employ our expertise in collaboration with clients, educational institutions, and local charities to improve the economic, social, and environmental well-being of our shared communities. Together, our aim is to ensure that everyone can positively benefit from the empowering and innovative impacts that technology can deliver."

CGI's 2022 ESG Report incorporates new topics such as the decarbonization of the company's supply chain, support for the economic prosperity of communities, nature and biodiversity, sustainable IT, and human rights—all in line with the United Nations sustainable development goals. The report also expands the coverage on diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I), health, and the well-being and safety of CGI professionals. This year marks the company's transition from use of the term "corporate social responsibility (CSR)" to "ESG" to further support measurable and transparent disclosure and alignment with compliance indices requirements.

Over the past year, key highlights of CGI's progress on its three ESG priorities of People, Communities and Climate included:

Championing digital inclusion for all by delivering 1,200 educational programs to over 500,000 people around the world―equating to helping improve the lives of more than 5 people for every one CGI employee;





Helping create societal value in the local communities where CGI employees live and work through volunteering and pro bono activities benefitting over 1.2 million people worldwide, including through a new "CGI for Good" volunteering support platform; and





Reducing the company's CO 2 e emissions by 65% from the 2014 baseline.

CGI's ESG goals and progress are independently assessed by leading external organizations such as EcoVadis and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI). EcoVadis awarded CGI a platinum rating for Sustainability Performance in 2022, its highest rating, in recognition of the company's disciplined approach in integrating sustainability across daily business practices worldwide. CGI also received a score of 62/100 from DJSI for its sustainability performance, compared to the industry average of 25/100.

To read CGI's ESG 2022 Report and to learn more about the company's ESG efforts, visit cgi.com.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,250 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2022 reported revenue is $12.87 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

SOURCE CGI Inc.