CGT Staffing Reaffirms Focus on Cybersecurity Recruitment

CGT Staffing

04 Jan, 2024, 10:30 ET

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era of increasing remote work and virtual interface, cybersecurity awareness is now a central tenet of most organization's business models. CompuGroup Technologies, LLC (dba CGT Staffing), a Pittsburgh-based staffing and workforce solutions firm, is strategically positioned as a principal supplier of contract, contract-to-hire, and direct hire cybersecurity professionals to clients across a variety of industries. Among its current partners are a top five national bank, a Fortune 100 energy and manufacturing conglomerate, and a Fortune 150-equivalent integrated delivery health care provider.

"Our efforts in the cybersecurity space go beyond staff augmentation," explains Bill Welge, President & CEO of CGT Staffing. "We work closely with our clients to identify existing cybersecurity gaps and develop long-term plans to support sizeable cyber buildouts. This collaborative approach to partnership enables CGT to deliver a qualified contingent workforce strategically, with individualized needs in mind. It empowers our clients to refine, migrate, and rebuild a significant portion of their infrastructures, including IAM, SOC, vulnerability management, and network and cloud security."

CGT Staffing's ongoing commitment to a comprehensive cybersecurity focus ensures that its recruiting specialists are well versed in the evolution of Artificial Intelligence and corresponding threats to a variety of verticals, including  healthcare, legal, automotive and engineering, and financial, among others.

In the same vein, the rapid emergence of remote work has prompted an unprecedented surge in data breaches and cloud security threats. "We recognize the growing need for embedded IT and cybersecurity professionals to manage the security challenges posed by distributed workforces," says Luke McKinney, Director of Cyber Recruiting. "For our clients, this means organizing a disciplined response to new security vulnerabilities, developing adaptive security controls, and protecting a largely cloud-based infrastructure. It also means standing up a workforce with the qualifications and experience to support such an infrastructure. On an individual level, we strive to provide professional candidates capable of delivering that level of attention and focus; at the company level, we're mindful of scalability, efficiency, and long-term cost savings, all of which varies according to client and industry."

About CGT Staffing
Founded in 2009, CompuGroup Technologies, LLC dba CGT Staffing is a national full-service staffing firm based in the greater Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area. 

Media Contact
Harton Semple
100 Global View Drive, Warrendale, PA 15086
(800) 813-4595
[email protected] 

SOURCE CGT Staffing

News Releases in Similar Topics

