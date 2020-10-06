CGT Staffing stands ready to help mortgage firms meet an influx of loan applications amid Federal interest rate cuts. Tweet this

Based in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, CGT Staffing provides flexible workforce solutions to a variety of clients, including a stable of mortgage and title partners. Led by President and CEO, Bill Welge, and Chief Information Consultant, Chris Behning, whose combined experience in the mortgage industry spans nearly forty years, the organization has amassed a talent pool of seasoned individuals capable of satisfying a broad scope of industry disciplines, including closure, disbursement, escrow, lending, recording, and underwriting. According to Mr. Welge, "While we find ourselves in the midst of volatility, with uncertainty also comes opportunity. There has rarely been a more opportune time for astute consumers to consider refinancing. For firms capable of handling this seismic shift, the financial upside is staggering."

Complementing Welge and Behning's experience, CGT Staffing's recruiting professionals possess a keen awareness of the challenges, regulations, and ebbs and flows that characterize the lending business. "Our team understands the positive urgency of satisfying the needs of clients of every size and scope," said Welge. "We've seen positive success across the marketplace, and beyond the usual mortgage hot spots – California, Florida, and Texas. We're well positioned to continue to make a considerable difference to our client partners."

About CGT Staffing

Founded in 2009, CGT Staffing is a national full-service staffing firm based in greater Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area.

Media Contact:

Harton Semple

438 Division Street, Sewickley, PA 15143

(800) 813-4595

[email protected]

SOURCE CGT Staffing

Related Links

https://www.cgtstaffing.com/

