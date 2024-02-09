CGTN AMERICA & CGTN UN: CMG Celebrates Chinese New Year with NHL Hockey Fans

CGTN America & CGTN UN releases "CMG Celebrates Chinese New Year with NHL Hockey Fans"

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The chill of the hockey ice could not contain the heat from China Media Group's Chinese New Year celebration at a National Hockey League game between the New York Islanders and the Tampa Bay Lightning in New York on February 8, 2024.

A packed arena of over 17,000 was treated to videos of Spring Festival and New Year's greetings. "I wish you all be like soaring dragons and leaping tigers, full of longevity and health," said CMG President Shen Haixiong. China's Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng wishes people to embrace a "prosperous Year of the Dragon," also known as the Year of the Loong in Chinese.

During the game breaks, the New York Islanders' mascot Sparky the Dragon and a host jointly sent spectators the gifts of "Loong Chenchen," the official mascot of the CMG 2024 Spring Festival Gala.

Visitors to the NHL game were also invited to join in cultural activities set up by CMG, such as taking a photo with "Loong Chenchen," writing Spring Festival scrolls and receiving gifts of posters featuring the character of "Fu," which means luck and happiness in Chinese.

"I am so glad to celebrate the Chinese Spring Festival during the game. Chinese culture is amazing," said a spectator.

The celebration shares the Chinese traditions of family gatherings, letting go of the past and welcoming in the new and good of the New Year.

Hockey fans left the match with a new knowledge and appreciation of Chinese New Year. And some lucky children with a stuffed dragon as their new friend.

