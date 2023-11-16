CGTN AMERICA & CGTN UN: CMG Holds China-U.S. People-to-People Exchanges Event in San Francisco

CMG Holds China–U.S. People-to-People Exchanges Event in San Francisco

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to attend the China-U.S. summit meeting and the 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting at the invitation of U.S. President Joe Biden, China Media Group and the U.S.-China Youth and Student Exchange Association jointly organized the "Enduring Friendship" event to discuss China-U.S. people-to-people exchanges in San Francisco, U.S., on November 16.

Shen Haixiong, China Media Group President and Chief-in-Editor, engaged in in-depth and friendly discussions with guests from various sectors in the U.S. during the event and delivered a welcome speech.

Shen noted that San Francisco's Chinatown has been a microcosm of East-West cultural exchanges for centuries. The friendship between Chinese and American peoples has not only transcended continents but has also withstood the test of time.

Shen emphasized that China-U.S. relations are the most important bilateral relations in the world, and the media plays a crucial role in fostering people-to-people exchanges and friendship. President Xi Jinping has pointed out that the foundation and hope of China-U.S. relations lie in the people, the future rests with the youth, and vitality springs from local interactions. China Media Group is committed to collaborating with all friendly people to contribute wisdom and strength toward the healthy development of China-U.S. relations.

Sarah Lande, former Executive Director of Iowa Sister States and an old friend of China, John Easterbrook, grandson of General Joseph Stilwell, and Elyn Maclnnes, lead researcher at the Kuliang Tourism and Culture Association, also spoke at the event. They hailed President Xi's support for China-U.S. people-to-people exchanges, expressing their commitment to strengthening mutual understanding and passing down the friendship between China and the U.S. to future generations.

China Media Group also exchanged agreements with the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation, the Helen Foster Snow Foundation, and the U.S.-China Youth and Student Exchange Association, to promote collaboration in areas such as media partnership, education, and cultural exchanges.

The event featured performances from the Lincoln High School Choir from Tacoma, Washington, who sang both an English and a Chinese song. Additionally, a group of young students from China and the U.S. performed together via video, conveying their hopes for an enduring friendship between the two countries.

(This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)

