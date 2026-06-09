CGTN Spanish: China's Hainan Province Restores Nearly 200 Hectares of Coral Reefs

BEIJING, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hainan Province is home to the largest concentration of coral reefs in China and has launched the country's first provincial-level plan dedicated to coral reef protection and restoration.

Speed Speed

To date, nearly 200 hectares of coral reefs have been restored across Hainan Island. In a coastal nature reserve, technicians have transplanted more than 9,400 corals and constructed artificial reef structures, achieving a survival rate of over 85%. Hainan has also adopted a government-led conservation model that encourages the participation of scientists, environmental organizations, and local communities. These combined efforts are contributing to the gradual recovery of damaged coral reef ecosystems.

【Guest】

Zhu Qian

Engineer, Sanya Coral Reef Ecological Research Institute

【Soundbite】(Female, in Chinese):

"In southern Hainan, we mainly use branching corals, such as staghorn coral, to accelerate reef coverage. In northern Hainan, we focus on massive coral species, which are more tolerant of higher sediment concentrations. These more resilient species are better adapted to local conditions and promote coral growth. At present, we have cultivated around 11 coral species for restoration purposes."

【Guest】

Yang Xiaoming

Chief Engineer, Department of Ecology and Environment of Hainan Province

【Soundbite】 (Male, in Chinese):

"Looking ahead, Hainan will establish an intelligent monitoring network for coral reefs to better detect threats such as coral bleaching. We will strengthen supervision in key marine areas and ensure that conservation efforts deliver long-term results. We will also explore new financing mechanisms, including ecological compensation and environmental credit trading, to support coral reef protection."

SOURCE CGTN Spanish