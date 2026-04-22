C&H® SUGAR'S NEW LIMITED-EDITION PACKAGING HONORS AMERICA'S 250TH ANNIVERSARY

The beloved brand features its partnership with America250 on new commemorative 4 lb. bags and sugar packets celebrating America's heritage.

CROCKETT, Calif., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- C&H® Sugar is celebrating America's 250th anniversary with the launch of commemorative patriotic packaging that celebrates its partnership with America250, the national nonpartisan organization established by Congress to engage 350 million Americans in celebrating this momentous occasion.

C&H® Sugar's limited-edition designs were created for two of the brand's most popular products: the 4 lb. Premium Pure Cane Granulated Sugar bag and individual C&H® Granulated Sugar packets. The designs all incorporate the America250 logo, which recognizes C&H® Sugar's proud sponsorship.

The new limited time C&H® 4 lb. bag commemorates the historic adoption of the Declaration of Independence with a patriotic red, white and blue color palette, featuring iconic Americana illustrations like the American eagle, the Golden Gate Bridge, and a blue, star-spangled banner along the bottom of the design. This unique packaging allows consumers to feature a piece of American history in their families' kitchens, reflecting C&H® Sugar's longstanding position as a beloved ingredient in bringing happiness to baking.

C&H® Sugar is also launching a commemorative series of six collectible single-serve packets of Granulated Sugar. Each sugar packet features a curated anniversary design depicting classic American hallmarks and moments, from the Liberty Bell to the Syng silver inkstand used by our founders when signing the Declaration of Independence. Coupled with phrases such as "We the People" and "Stars and Stripes," the designs allow consumers to connect with America's historic anniversary. Consumers can reach for the 4 lb. bag at their local grocery store starting in April or look for the America250 sugar packets at restaurants, coffee shops and other food service establishments.

"We set out to design packaging that celebrates the spirit of this historic milestone while reflecting the values of sweetness, tradition, and bringing people together," said Corina Flushing, Sr. Director of Marketing of C&H® Sugar. "The star-filled blue banner on the packaging, inspired by the American flag, and intricate details on every sugar packet embody our nation's legacy while creating moments of joy and delight for everyone who shares in the sweetness."

For more than a century, C&H® Sugar has been a staple in American kitchens, from sweetening family traditions to creating life's sweetest moments. This partnership with America250 underscores the brand's commitment to honoring its heritage in the U.S. and celebrating the nation.

"The Semiquincentennial is an opportunity to reflect on our nation's history while finding meaningful ways to celebrate it in our everyday lives," said Rosie Rios, Chair of America250. "Our partnership with C&H® Sugar brings this milestone to life through thoughtfully designed commemorative packaging that connects Americans to 250 years of history, while honoring the traditions and moments that bring people together."

About C&H® Sugar

Since 1906, C&H® Sugar has been synonymous with exceptional quality and a passion for crafting sugar. Trusted by the baking community for over a century, our products are at the heart of countless magical moments and cherished memories. We believe that when family, friends, and food come together — especially with C&H® Sugar — the smiles are always sweeter. Simply put, The Recipe for Happiness Starts with C&H®. C&H® Sugar is part of the ASR Group® family of brands. For recipes, baking tips, product information, and more, visit www.chsugar.com.

About America250

America250's mission is to celebrate and commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, marking America's Semiquincentennial. We aim to inspire our fellow Americans to reflect on our past, strengthen our love of country, and renew our commitment to the ideals of democracy through programs that educate, engage, and unite us as a nation. America250 will foster shared experiences that spark imagination, showcase the rich tapestry of our American stories, inspire service in our communities, honor the enduring strength, and celebrate the resilience of the United States of America.

SOURCE ASR Group®