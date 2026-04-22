DOMINO® SUGAR CELEBRATES AMERICA'S 250TH ANNIVERSARY WITH COMMEMORATIVE PACKAGING

The iconic brand debuts its partnership with America250 with launch of new limited-edition 4 lb. bags and sugar packets.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the United States of America's upcoming historic milestone – the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence – Domino® Sugar is launching limited-edition commemorative packaging, highlighting its partnership with America250.

Domino® Sugar's new designs will be featured on two of the brand's most popular products: the 4 lb. Premium Pure Cane Granulated Sugar bag and individual Domino® Granulated Sugar packets. Each design incorporates the America250 logo, which highlights Domino® Sugar's proud sponsorship of America250 – the national nonpartisan organization established by Congress to engage 350 million Americans in celebrating this momentous occasion.

The special edition Domino® Sugar 4 lb. bag honors the nation's historic anniversary with a classic red, white and blue palette, incorporating patriotic illustrations like the Statue of Liberty, the American eagle and fireworks which are synonymous with Independence Day celebrations. This special packaging allows consumers to bring a piece of American history into their kitchens, reflecting Domino® Sugar's longstanding role as a trusted ingredient in family meals.

In addition, Domino® Sugar is releasing a special series of six collectible single-serve packets of Granulated Sugar. Each sugar packet features a bespoke design depicting patriotic hallmarks and moments ranging from the Liberty Bell to the Syng silver inkstand used to sign the Declaration of Independence. Paired with historical phrases like "We the People" and "Stars and Stripes," these designs invite consumers to connect with this historic anniversary.

"Our goal was to create packaging that not only celebrates this historic moment but also resonates with the values and spirit of families across America," said Corina Flushing, Sr. Director of Marketing of Domino® Sugar. "From the fireworks accents on the 4 lb. bag to the intricate details on each sugar packet, every design element was chosen to evoke a sense of pride and connection, inviting everyone to share in the celebration."

Beginning in April, consumers can find the 4 lb. bag at their local grocery store or look for the America250 packet series at their favorite coffee shops, restaurants and other food service establishments.

"The Semiquincentennial offers an opportunity to engage Americans in meaningful and memorable ways," said Rosie Rios, Chair of America250. "Through our partnership with Domino® Sugar, this commemorative packaging brings the spirit of America250 to life in kitchens across the country, making it easy for families to celebrate 250 years of American history in their everyday moments."

For more than a century, Domino® Sugar has been a staple in American kitchens, sweetening family traditions and helping bring communities together. This partnership with America250 underscores the brand's commitment to honoring its heritage in the U.S. and celebrating the nation.

"At Domino®, we celebrated America's bicentennial with collector's edition 200th anniversary packets, so it was only fitting that we carry on the tradition by partnering with America250 to commemorate another historic milestone for our country," said Marianne Martinez, Vice President of Corporate Communications of Domino® Sugar. "In addition to our packaging, to honor this land, we look forward to joining our neighbors in volunteer service days to beautify our local communities through Great American Cleanup® events as we prepare for July 4 celebrations."

About Domino® Sugar

Since 1901, Domino® Sugar has maintained a commitment to quality, a passion for craftsmanship and a dedication to sweetening the lives of countless bakers. Our products are trusted by everyone from home bakers to gourmet chefs to perform flawlessly when it matters most. That's why, when the time comes for high-quality baking, those who understand the importance of high-quality ingredients turn to the experts at Domino® Sugar. Domino® Sugar is part of the ASR Group® family of brands. For classic recipes, baking tips, product information and more, visit www.dominosugar.com.

About America250

America250's mission is to celebrate and commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, marking America's semiquincentennial. We aim to inspire our fellow Americans to reflect on our past, strengthen our love of country, and renew our commitment to the ideals of democracy through programs that educate, engage, and unite us as a nation. America250 will foster shared experiences that spark imagination, showcase the rich tapestry of our American stories, inspire service in our communities, honor the enduring strength, and celebrate the resilience of the United States of America.

SOURCE ASR Group®