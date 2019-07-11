CHA Consulting, Inc. Acquires JBS Project Management

ALBANY, N.Y., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CHA Consulting, Inc. (CHA), a highly diversified, full-service engineering consulting firm announced today that it has acquired JBS Project Management (JBS), a project and construction management (PM/CM) firm of approximately 30 employees based in New York City.

"JBS brings us experienced and talented PM/CM resources that support our strategic objectives for expansion of our service lines and presence in Metro New York," said Michael Carroll, CHA's President & CEO. "This strategic acquisition is another key step in creating a compelling PM/CM service offering and reaffirming CHA's aspiration to elate our clients by offering them a truly one-stop-shop to meet their every need."

JBS Principal Ben Igoe said, "The opportunity to work with CHA is very exciting. We are eager to collaborate with the CHA team and bring the resources of a full-service engineering firm to our clients and their projects. Access to more markets, a deep bench of technical staff, and larger projects will also greatly benefit the growth and professional development of the JBS team."

"I am confident that the union of these two top-notch firms will provide a greatly enhanced experience for our clients as we work together to optimize the expertise, best practices, and experience of our teams. This partnership allows us to continue to serve our clients' PM/CM needs, but we now also have the resources of a large engineering firm to offer our clients," said Sam Provisero, JBS Principal.

"JBS's project and construction management expertise and experience in the commercial facilities, education, and hospitality markets will bring combined synergies and great opportunities for growth of our PM/CM business line as well as for our teams in the New York Metro region and across the nation," stated CHA's Chief Strategy Officer Jim Stephenson.

CHA and JBS will work closely together to ensure a seamless transition for JBS's clients. During the integration period, the two firms will also work together to optimize the expertise, best practices, and experience that both firms bring to the creation of an even better firm going forward. A first step in the integration process is a branding change for JBS. JBS will be known as JBS Project Management, a CHA Company effective immediately.

AEC Advisors LLC (www.aecadvisors.com) initiated the transaction and served as JBS's financial advisor.

CHA Consulting, Inc. is a highly diversified, full-service engineering consulting firm which, along with its affiliates, provides a wide range of technology-enhanced planning and design services to public, private and institutional clients. CHA was ranked the 37th largest pure design firm in the United States in 2019 by Engineering News Record. With technical personnel and offices throughout the United States and Canada, CHA offers engineering, architectural, survey, construction, and other services necessary to complete projects on time and within budget. The CHA Companies include: CHA Consulting, Inc., CHA Tech Services, CHA Canada, Novara GeoSolutions, American Fire, CHA Architecture, Daedalus Projects, Inc., and Wolverton & Associates. For more information, please visit www.chacompanies.com.

JBS Project Management provides innovative, responsive solutions to the diverse needs of hospitality, commercial, residential and institutional clients throughout the United States with a broad range of capabilities from strategic conceptual planning through post-construction services. JBS's experienced and skilled consultants provide its clients with considerable expertise in development and construction offering superior, yet affordable solutions to their project and construction management needs. For more about JBS Project Management, please visit http://www.jbspm.com.

