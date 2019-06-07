CHA Consulting, Inc. Acquires Wolverton & Associates, Inc.

ALBANY, N.Y., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CHA Consulting, Inc. (CHA), a highly diversified, full-service engineering consulting firm announced today that it has acquired Wolverton & Associates, Inc. (Wolverton). Wolverton is a full-service transportation and civil engineering firm based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Wolverton & Associates, Inc.

"CHA's partnership with Wolverton will create added depth to our teams thus bringing immediate value to our clients and fueling our growth across the Southeast. Wolverton's vision and values mirror CHA's, and we share a strong commitment to elating clients and inspiring employees," said Michael Carroll, CHA's President & CEO.

Wolverton Founder & CEO, Jay Wolverton, said, "The Wolverton team is very excited to join CHA. The opportunities for collaboration with the CHA team will enhance our clients' experience, while access to a broader platform will benefit the growth and professional development of our staff. Our shared commitment to quality, excellence, and trust make CHA the ideal partner for Wolverton."

"Wolverton brings CHA exceptional leadership and talent in the transportation, traffic, land development, land surveying, and power/utility sectors, providing us with great opportunities for combined accelerated growth in these markets within the growing Southeast region," stated CHA's Chief Strategy Officer Jim Stephenson.

CHA and Wolverton will work closely together to ensure a seamless transition for Wolverton's clients. During the integration period, the two firms will also work together to maximize the expertise, best practices, and experience of both firms. A first step in the integration process is a branding change for Wolverton. Wolverton will be known as Wolverton & Associates, a CHA Company effective immediately.

AEC Advisors LLC (www.aecadvisors.com) initiated the transaction and served as Wolverton's financial advisor.

About CHA Consulting, Inc.

CHA Consulting, Inc. is a highly diversified, full-service engineering consulting firm which, along with its subsidiaries, provides a wide range of technology-enhanced planning and design services to public, private and institutional clients. CHA was ranked the 37th largest pure design firm in the United States in 2019 by Engineering News Record and has annual revenue of $282 million. With technical personnel and offices throughout the United States and Canada, CHA offers engineering, architectural, survey, construction, and other services necessary to complete projects on time and within budget. The CHA Companies include: CHA Tech Services, CHA Canada, Novara GeoSolutions, American Fire, PDT Architects and Daedalus Projects, Inc. For more information, please visit www.chacompanies.com.

About Wolverton & Associates, Inc.

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Wolverton & Associates, Inc., is a full-service engineering firm focused on transportation engineering, traffic engineering, civil engineering, subsurface utility engineering, and land surveying. Dedicated to providing quality, responsive engineering solutions you can trust, Wolverton has been delivering clients high quality, integrated project management solutions for over 30 years. For more information, visit: www.wolvertoninc.com

