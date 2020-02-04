CHA Promotes Jay Wolverton, PE, to Chief Growth Officer & Joe Macrina, PE, to Executive Vice President, Operations & Innovation

DULUTH, Ga., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CHA Consulting, Inc. (CHA), a highly diversified, full-service consulting engineering firm, announces the promotions of Jay Wolverton, PE, to Executive Vice President & Chief Growth Officer and Joe Macrina, PE, to Executive Vice President, Operations & Innovation. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, they have also been appointed to CHA's executive team.

As Chief Growth Officer, Jay Wolverton, PE, will provide strategic oversight and direction for market leaders, business development, and corporate marketing with a focus on the significant growth anticipated for the company. Prior to joining CHA, Jay was the founder and CEO of Wolverton & Associates, which was acquired by CHA in June 2019 and has been fully integrated and rebranded as CHA. Jay has more than 35 years of engineering and leadership experience and is a licensed Professional Engineer in 32 states. "I am excited to work alongside CHA's Market Leaders to strategically plan our growth in new geographies and industry sectors," said Jay Wolverton. "Our shared commitment to client satisfaction and responsiveness will fuel our growth."

Joe Macrina, PE, will serve as CHA's Executive Vice President, Operations & Innovation, with a focus on driving operational excellence and quality across the organization. Joe brings more than 30 years of transportation engineering experience and served as Chief Operating Officer for Wolverton & Associates. In his new role, he will provide leadership for sustainable operational improvements and the delivery of maximum value to clients. "CHA has a reputation for exceptional quality and a commitment to bringing innovation and technology to the market. I'm honored to join the talented technical professionals at CHA to lead the industry with our innovative solutions," said Joe Macrina.

"To be the most client-focused and responsive engineering firm in the industry, we are putting the right leaders in place to meet our ambitious goals," said CHA Holdings CEO Jim Stephenson. "I am confident that Jay and Joe are the best executives to lead CHA's growth objectives and deliver consistent technical excellence and innovative solutions, bringing added value to our clients and projects."

