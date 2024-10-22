Chad Haydar Joins Glia as Senior Vice President of Alliances & Channels

Contact center tech leader to build and strengthen Glia's expanding partner ecosystem

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia , the leader in customer interaction technology, has appointed Chad Haydar as Senior Vice President of Alliances & Channels. In this role, Haydar will deepen partner relationships and broaden the company's growing ecosystem, helping Glia and its partners achieve shared goals and continue to accelerate momentum in the market.

Haydar brings over 20 years of experience building diverse partner ecosystems and successful go-to-market strategies for SaaS and technology companies. He joins Glia from Talkdesk, a contact center technology company, where he developed and led a global partner network as Senior Vice President of Channels. Prior to that, Haydar spent seven years at Oracle leading channel development across multiple global segments.

"Glia is redefining how businesses interact with and serve their customers; the company has built a complete contact center solution that effectively and responsibly leverages AI, which really sets them apart in the industry. I'm excited to be a part of that innovation," said Haydar. "The company's culture also stood out to me from the beginning – it's a collaborative organization where everyone pulls in the same direction and supports one another. I'm energized to join the Glia team, helping strengthen existing partnerships and build new ones that fortify our ecosystem and go-to-market strategy."

In his new role, Haydar will expand and amplify strategic relationships and diversify Glia's extensive partner network to drive growth and joint success. Haydar's team is responsible for supporting, enabling and creating value alongside the company's growing community of integration partners, resellers, ISVs and distributors.

"With Chad's deep expertise and proven success in building and growing winning channel strategies, he is the ideal candidate to help lead this team at Glia," said Dan Michaeli, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Glia. "Chad has already fully immersed himself in the role, and we are confident in his ability to identify, build and deepen alliances and partnerships so that we can help even more organizations across the globe interact with their customers in a more unified, efficient and meaningful way."

About Glia

Glia is the leader and pioneer of Unified Interaction Management—redefining how companies interact with their customers. The Glia Interaction Platform unifies voice, digital customer service, and AI with a unique ChannelLess® architecture that eliminates data silos, dropped context, and frustration for customers and representatives. With Glia, companies can easily shift volume between channels, and customer connections can evolve naturally. Glia helps its customers harness the power of customer interactions to drive efficiency, loyalty, and revenue.

Glia has partnered with over 500 insurance companies, banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company for a fourth year in a row and a Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating), the company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors and was recently valued at over $1 billion. Learn more at glia.com .

