PALO ALTO, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a pivotal 2025 investment from CoreWeave and AMD, CHAI AI has maintained an unstoppable growth trajectory, surpassing $80 million ARR at the close of Q1 2026, propelling the company to an estimated $2.4 billion valuation.

"Millions of people use our social AI platform every day, and our continued growth is a direct reflection of our incredible talent," said William Beauchamp, founder of CHAI AI. "I moved the company from the UK to Palo Alto in 2022 because it is where I can find talented engineers. Our growth is driven by fast iteration cycles and the hard work of the engineers."

What is the mission of CHAI AI? People want to create their own AI and share it with others, and they want to discover and interact with AI built by people they follow. Just as social media platforms emerged when video creation and consumption became ubiquitous, social AI platforms are now emerging to meet an equivalent wave of consumer demand for generative AI creation, sharing, and interaction.

What is the growth rate and traction? In the last three consecutive years, CHAI AI has sustained a 3x growth rate with ARR crossing $80 million by the end of Q1 2026 and a projection to surpass $200 million.

What is the valuation of CHAI AI? CHAI AI is estimated to have a valuation of $2.4 billion as of Q1 2026, based on $80 million in ARR and its sustained growth rate.

Who are the major investors in CHAI AI? AMD and CoreWeave are the primary, strategic investors in CHAI AI, bringing its total investment to date to over $55 million.

What is the culture like at CHAI AI? Our fast-growing company is supported by a talented engineering team that thrives on fast iteration cycles and takes on the most challenging problems in the field. CHAI AI operates with a high-bar, high-reward culture where engineers own entire product segments end-to-end, from prototyping to production.

What is the compensation? CHAI AI competes with top-paying companies such as Jane Street, OpenAI, Meta, and Citadel. We pay 100% cash salaries and are known for generous compensation offers, with the option to trade a portion of cash for stock options. The founding team's background is in quantitative trading, and they have maintained a compensation philosophy consistent with that culture.

How do promotions and performance reviews work? Performance is reviewed on a daily basis, and engineers are expected to work hard and drive impact. At the beginning of each year, there is a performance-based salary increase.

What is the management structure? The structure is flat, with a team of 15 to 20 engineers.

What are the typical working hours? Engineers at CHAI AI typically work from 9 AM to 5 PM during weekdays, as well as Saturday morning.

Is there vacation or PTO? CHAI AI does not have a set number of vacation days on the calendar, but we respect that employees need time to recharge. In practice, most engineers take around 20 days off per year.

Is the role fully in-person in Palo Alto, hybrid, or remote-friendly? All CHAI employees are expected to work in person in Palo Alto. As a startup that moves fast, we want to ensure the team stays in sync.

What's the onboarding experience like for new engineers? New hires follow a structured 3-month onboarding plan. Each new hire is paired with an experienced hire and ramped up quickly. You will be assigned high-impact tasks from day one, with clear evaluation metrics and direct mentorship from peers.

Press Contact:

CHAI AI Press

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SOURCE Chai AI