PALO ALTO, Calif., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chai AI today announced the deployment of a dedicated 5,000+ GPU cluster to accelerate its post-training research, focusing on large-scale model alignment and safety. The infrastructure represents a deliberate pivot toward "Safe Scaling" — the systematic integration of cutting-edge LLM performance with rigorous, human-centric guardrails — while the company maintains explosive 3× annual growth, $70 million in ARR, and estimated $2.1 billion valuation.

Core Research & Infrastructure

Chai AI Research, 5,000+ GPU Cluster and Regulatory Compliance

By refining models on a 5,000+ GPU cluster, Chai is optimizing the balance between conversational fluidity and rigorous safety guardrails. This allows for real-time deployment of proprietary "suicide and self-harm classifiers" designed to identify distress and provide compassionate intervention via human-led resources.

Regulatory Compliance & Global Safety

Chai is in the process of formalizing its commitment to global safety standards. To meet these benchmarks, the platform has implemented the following:

18+ Global Mandate: Chai is strictly age-gated to ensure a mature, compliant user base.

Chai is strictly age-gated to ensure a mature, compliant user base. Australian Regulatory Compliance: In direct response to local safety mandates, Chai has deployed enhanced age-verification protocols for all Australian users.

In direct response to local safety mandates, Chai has deployed enhanced age-verification protocols for all Australian users. Safety Center: Chai has deployed a global safety center accessible from within the app. This page provides information on Chai's safety practices further in detail

The Safe AI Framework

Chai's technical approach treats safety as a performance metric, not a filter. By integrating guidelines from AI safety and suicide prevention data directly into the model training phase, the AI is programmed to act as a compassionate lifeline, flagging high-risk behavior before it progresses.

Press Contact:

Tom Lu

+1 (626) 594-8966

SOURCE Chai AI