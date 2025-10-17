Chain Integrates CloneOps Voice AI to Automate Track-and-Trace and Booking for Freight Brokers

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chain, the AI-powered freight visibility software used by brokerages across the U.S., today announced an integration with CloneOps.ai to launch voice-enabled automation for track-and-trace and booking. This partnership embeds CloneOps' conversational AI directly into Chain's platform, allowing brokers to fully automate phone-based carrier communication, no reps needed.

The integration marks the first time brokers can automate high-friction workflows like check calls, ETAs, arrival tracking, offer management, and booking confirmations across voice, email, and SMS, within a single AI system.

"Voice is still a critical channel in freight. This integration gives our AI agent the ability to handle phone calls just like it does email or text, so brokers can automate track-and-trace and booking end-to-end without leaving gaps in communication."

Voice AI for Freight Ops

The voice-enabled rollout is part of a broader Chain initiative to eliminate operational drag for brokers. Key features include:

Track-and-Trace Voice Automation: AI agents call carriers to confirm location, status, and ETA

AI agents call carriers to confirm location, status, and ETA Exception Detection & Escalation: Triggers workflows when updates are missing or issues arise

Triggers workflows when updates are missing or issues arise AI-Driven Booking Execution: Evaluates offers and recommends carriers based on past performance

Evaluates offers and recommends carriers based on past performance Call Scheduling API: Automates outbound call cycles based on shipment milestones

Automates outbound call cycles based on shipment milestones Unified Communications: Centralizes all outreach across voice, SMS, and email into one timeline

Immediate Customer Impact

Chain customers already using the integrated voice solution report:

Fewer check calls and faster carrier responses

Higher shipment visibility without headcount growth

Lower cost per load and better SLA adherence

Faster, AI-powered booking with less manual touch

About Chain

Chain is an AI-powered freight visibility and tracking solution for freight brokers. From booking to delivery, Chain automates repetitive work like check calls, tracking, scheduling, and document chasing so teams can move faster, serve customers better, and scale without burnout. Learn more at www.trychain.com .

About CloneOps.ai

CloneOps.ai is a conversational AI platform built to run business communications across phone, email, and text. CloneOps.ai agents manage inbound and outbound conversations, qualify leads, automate operational workflows, and integrate directly with the systems teams already use. With real-time insights and full customization, CloneOps.ai helps businesses scale efficiently. Learn more at cloneops.ai

